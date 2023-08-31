Stock Market Live: Global shares exhibit strength; Brent above $86/barrel
Stock market live updates: At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 35-odd points to quote at 19,480 levels, a against Nifty Futures' Wednesday close
SI Reporter New Delhi
Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's trade on a positive note, amid firm sentiments across global markets. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 35-odd points to quote at 19,480 levels, a against Nifty Futures' Wednesday close. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Indian markets FII flows DIIs Crude Oil Price Rupee vs dollar Buzzing stocks stocks to watch BSE NSE Global Markets US markets Asia Markets
First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:14 AM IST