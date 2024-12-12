Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Noida Airport partners Mahindra Logistics Mobility for e-taxi service

Noida Airport partners Mahindra Logistics Mobility for e-taxi service

The round-the-clock and seven days-a-week service will feature premium pick-up and drop-off facilities located at the arrival and departure kerbs

Flight

This first-of-its-kind airport-branded cab service will set a new benchmark for passenger convenience. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday said it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to provide a premium, all-electric taxi service for passengers flying to and from the facility.

The round-the-clock and seven days-a-week service will feature premium pick-up and drop-off facilities located at the arrival and departure kerbs, minimising walking distance, NIA said.

Passengers will be able to book rides through various channels, including a dedicated mobile app, website, call centre, airline alliances, and airport kiosks. This multi-channel approach will guarantee accessibility and ease of booking for travellers, it said.

The fleet will be managed with a focus on real-time dynamic adjustments based on passenger demand and flight schedules, reducing wait times, and extending service availability, NIA said.

 

"We have partnered with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to offer a premium, all-electric taxi service, to provide a seamless and environment-friendly ride directly from the airport to your destination.

This first-of-its-kind airport-branded cab service will set a new benchmark for passenger convenience and environmental responsibility," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO at Noida International Airport.

The airport operator also said that drivers will undergo rigorous training on airport protocols and customer service standards, ensuring high-quality interactions with passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The ePlane, ePlane logo

Air taxi startup ePlane Co raises $14 million; eyes testing in mid-2025

OLA

CCPA orders Ola to offer refund choices, provide auto ride receipts

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Motor plans to invest $500 mn in electric air taxi company

Auto Strike, Taxi Strike

Auto, taxi drivers call 2-day strike in Delhi against app-based cab cos

robotaxi

How automated taxis are causing a stir among ride-hailing drivers in China

Topics : taxi Mahindra Group noida Airports Mahindra Logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon