Transformers & Rectifiers clock 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 166-cr order

Transformers and Rectifiers shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs on Wednesday (February 19, 2025), and logged an intraday high at Rs 385.8 per share on NSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company bagged Rs 166.45 crore order for the supply and manufacturing of single phase coupling transformers and single phase for TBCB projects.
Around 10:55 AM, Transformers & Rectifiers share price was up 4.99 per cent at Rs 385.8 per share on NSE. In comparison, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 was down 0.07 per cent at 22,929.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 11,580.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 648.9 per share and 52-week low was at Rs 152.05 per share.
The company secured the order from Hyosung T&D India and the delivery is scheduled for the next financial year. Recently, the company's arm TARIL Switchgear launched the 245 kV high voltage bushings.
"Air-to-oil and oil-to-oil bushings manufactured at our state-of-the-art facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, the 245 kV high voltage bushings undergo rigorous quality control measures to ensure the highest standards of excellence," the filing read.
Incorporated in 1994, Transformers & Rectifiers Limited has consolidated its position in the Indian Transformer Industry as a manufacturer of a wide range of transformers, which conform to the quality expectations of both the domestic and the international market.
In the past one year, Transformers & Rectifiers shares have gained 115 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent.