Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; M&M Q4 results in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 5, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to continue consolidating in the face of persistent uncertainty related to the impact of tariffs imposed on US imports, the tense relations between India and Pakistan and global market moves apart from the renewed buying interest from foreign institutional investors. They are also likely to keep an eye on fourth quarter results, including from Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Hotels Co, among others.
In the previous session, on Friday, the US markets closed higher, with the S&P 500 ended 1.47 per cent higher at 5,686.67, the Dow Jones climbed 1.39 per cent to close at 41,317.43, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.51 per cent to end at 17,977.73. Meanwhile, US stock futures dragged Sunday night, with futures tied to S&P 500 falling around 0.50 per cent, Dow Jones futures dragging 0.50 per cent and Nasdaq-100 futures lower by 0.50 per cent.
In other news, India’s retail and consumer sector recorded its highest deal activity in three years in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. Deal value rose to $5.7 billion, up 26.6 per cent from Q1 of 2023, while deal volume hit 289 transactions — a 41.6 per cent jump, according to Bloomberg data. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, May 4: SBI, AU Small Finance Bank, M&M, Marico, Ircon
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, announced a net profit of ₹18,643 crore for Q4FY25, a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decrease from ₹20,698 crore in Q4FY24. This decline was mainly attributed to the lack of a one-time provision write-back and increased provisions, although strong trading and forex income provided support.
Sequentially, SBI's net profit saw a 10.4 per cent rise from ₹16,891 crore in Q3FY25. For the entire fiscal year 2025, SBI reported a record net profit of ₹70,901 crore, marking a 16.08 per cent YoY growth. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: World won't shake off tariff tantrums soon: First Global's Devina Mehra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson, and managing director at First Global, in a conversation with Business Standard, said that global financial markets have recovered from their April lows. She added that their global funds maintain an overweight position in Europe, China, and, to a lesser extent, India, and they have also increased their allocation to fixed income. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Fed interest rate decision, earnings likely to drive markets this week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts predict that the US Fed's interest rate decision, foreign investor activity, and corporate earnings will be key drivers for equity market momentum this week.
Geopolitical concerns, particularly escalating India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam attack, will also be closely watched.
While optimism surrounding a potential US trade deal and continued foreign inflows boosted markets last week, experts caution against significant equity bets due to a fragile global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and the ongoing tariff war. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Australian markets decline; China, Japan, S. Korea closed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan, were closed on account of various holidays.
Meanwhile, markets in Australia were lower on Monday, after incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese returned to power for a second term, a first in 21 years.
The S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 0.56 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed higher on Friday.
The S&P 500 ended Friday’s session 1.47 per cent higher at 5,686.67, while the Dow Jones gained 1.39 per cent to close at 41,317.43, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.51 per cent to end at 17,977.73.
Meanwhile, futures tied to the S&P 500 fell around 0.4 per cent, Dow Jones futures declined 0.66 per cent and Nasdaq-100 futures dragged 0.83 per cent.
