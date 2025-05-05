Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; M&M Q4 results in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, May 5, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to continue consolidating in the face of persistent uncertainty related to the impact of They are also likely to keep an eye on fourth quarter results, including from Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Hotels Co, among others. Indian stock markets are likely to continue consolidating in the face of persistent uncertainty related to the impact of tariffs imposed on US imports , the tense relations between India and Pakistan and global market moves apart from the renewed buying interest from foreign institutional investors.They are also likely to keep an eye on fourth quarter results, including from Mahindra & Mahindra and Indian Hotels Co, among others.

In the previous session , on Friday, the US markets closed higher, with the S&P 500 ended 1.47 per cent higher at 5,686.67, the Dow Jones climbed 1.39 per cent to close at 41,317.43, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.51 per cent to end at 17,977.73. Meanwhile, US stock futures dragged Sunday night, with futures tied to S&P 500 falling around 0.50 per cent, Dow Jones futures dragging 0.50 per cent and Nasdaq-100 futures lower by 0.50 per cent.

Closer home, while markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China were closed for various public holidays, the Australian market was lower, after incumbent Prime Minister Also Read: What the markets seem to suggest about Trump, tariffs, and optimism Closer home, while markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China were closed for various public holidays, the Australian market was lower, after incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a second term , a first in 21 years. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.18 per cent.

In the domestic market, at 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,513.5, more than 100 points ahead of Nifty futures last close.