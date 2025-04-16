Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; small, midcaps gain; auto, metal, IT, oil drag

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 97.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 76,832.15, and Nifty50 was at 23,358.10, ahead by 29.55 points, or 0.13 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are trading with slight gains, amid weakness in global markets following a lower close on Wall Street overnight.According to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty index has formed a Hanging Man pattern on the daily chart, indicating a possible pause in the current rally. On the other hand, the index closed above the 100-EMA on the daily chart, which suggests continued positivity. Additionally, the RSI has just entered a positive crossover.