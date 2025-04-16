Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; small, midcaps gain; auto, metal, IT, oil drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are trading with slight gains, amid weakness in global markets following a lower close on Wall Street overnight.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 97.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 76,832.15, and Nifty50 was at 23,358.10, ahead by 29.55 points, or 0.13 per cent.
9:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why investors are dumping Gensol Engineering shares in trade today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gensol Engineering shares hit a 5 per cent lower circuit on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, closing at ₹123.65 per share on the BSE. This decline followed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barring promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market over allegations of fund diversion and fraudulent practices.
As of 9:34 AM, Gensol Engineering shares were down 4.99 per cent, trading at ₹123.65 on the BSE, while the BSE Sensex rose marginally by 0.01 per cent to 76,741.59. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹469.90 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1,125.75 per share and a low of ₹123.65 per share. READ MORE
9:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, rights issue: Sanofi Consumer, 4 others to remain in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Akme Fintrade (India), Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Sylph Technologies, and Tirupati Tyres are likely to draw attention today as they trade ex-date tomorrow, Thursday, April 17, 2025, following recent corporate announcements.
Specifically, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India will trade ex-dividend, Akme Fintrade (India) will trade ex-date for its stock split, while Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Sylph Technologies, and Tirupati Tyres will trade ex-date for their respective rights issues, as per BSE data. READ MORE
9:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee gains for third session; Opens 16 paise stronger at 85.61/$
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee continued its upward trajectory for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, opening stronger as ongoing weakness in the dollar index bolstered the currency.
The Rupee gained 16 paise, closing at 85.61 against the US dollar, compared to 85.77 on Tuesday, as per Bloomberg data. Over the past three sessions, the currency has appreciated by ₹1.08, limiting its monthly decline to 0.13 per cent in April. READ MORE
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at sectoral indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial services, banks, FMCG, and realty traded higher, while IT and auto were in the red among the sectoral indices on the NSE.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap, and Smallcap trade in green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader market, BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices were trading higher.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a heatmap of Sensex gainers and losers during early trade on Wednesday.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens higher by 261 pts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened 261.89 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 76,996.78.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 23,350 level
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty opened 15.55 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 23,334.10. ,
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty adds over 15 points in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In pre- market, NSE Nifty50 jumped to 23,344.10, up 15.55 points or 0.07 per cent.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 261 points in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 261.89 points or 0.34 per cent to 76,996.78 in pre-market session.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro shares in focus ahead of it's Q4 results tomorrow; check expectations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts anticipate that Wipro will report modest sequential growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, citing seasonal weaknesses and subdued demand as key challenges.
The IT giant is set to announce its earnings for the March quarter on Wednesday, April 16.
Wipro's revenue is projected to increase marginally by 1.49 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹22,651.80 crore, according to estimates from analysts tracked by Business Standard. Seasonal dips in consulting and reduced demand are expected to weigh on the company’s performance this quarter. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Diversified EPC players well placed in March qtr on strong capex momentum
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The infrastructure sector appears to have performed strongly in Q4FY25, with the central government’s capital expenditure (capex) rising by 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY25 and maintaining momentum through Q4FY25.
State-level capex is also on the rise, with Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, for instance, announcing new projects focused on irrigation and water supply.
The Union Budget for FY26 reflects an approximate 8 per cent nominal increase in expenditures across key ministries compared to the revised estimates (RE) for FY25.
There are also signs of capacity expansions by major conglomerates, which could benefit the engineering and construction sectors. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank credit in India likely to grow at 12-13% in FY26: CRISIL Ratings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to Crisil Ratings, bank credit in India is projected to expand by 12-13 per cent in the current financial year (FY26), slightly exceeding the 11.0-11.5 per cent growth estimated for FY25. This growth is expected to be driven by three key factors: recently implemented supportive regulatory measures, increased consumption fueled by tax cuts, and softer interest rates.
However, the report highlights the importance of monitoring deposit growth, which plays a vital role in sustaining credit growth. Deposits witnessed a 10.3 per cent increase in FY25. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's trade deficit widens to $21.54 bn, exports see 0.7% growth in March
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's merchandise exports rose by 0.67 per cent in March, reaching $41.97 billion, primarily driven by the front-loading of shipments in anticipation of the now-temporarily paused reciprocal tariffs set to be imposed by US President Donald Trump from April 9.
Meanwhile, imports grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $63.51 billion, leading to a widened trade deficit of $21.54 billion for the month, up from $15.31 billion a year earlier. For context, February's trade deficit stood at $14 billion. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are trading with slight gains, amid weakness in global markets following a lower close on Wall Street overnight.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 97.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 76,832.15, and Nifty50 was at 23,358.10, ahead by 29.55 points, or 0.13 per cent.
According to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty index has formed a Hanging Man pattern on the daily chart, indicating a possible pause in the current rally. On the other hand, the index closed above the 100-EMA on the daily chart, which suggests continued positivity. Additionally, the RSI has just entered a positive crossover.
"Support is placed at 23,300; a decisive break below this level could trigger a correction towards 23,000. Resistance is placed at 23,370 and 23,650," he noted.