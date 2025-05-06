Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted, dragged by Sun Pharma, Titan, RIL; small, midcaps lower

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 123.45 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 80,920, and the Nifty50 was at 24,459.45, lower by 1.70 points, or 0.01 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were muted at market open on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues in the face of tariff related uncertainties.Investors are also likely to keep an eye on India's Services PMI Final data for April scheduled for release today, apart from global market moves, trading activity of foreign institutional investors, fourth quarter results from companies, including Paytm-parent One 97 Communication and HPCL, among others. Also on their radar will be the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting beginning today.