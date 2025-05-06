Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted, dragged by Sun Pharma, Titan, RIL; small, midcaps lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMBC nears YES Bank stake deal; India may see biggest private bank M&A
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese banking giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is in advanced discussions to acquire a significant stake in YES Bank, according to The Economic Times. The deal is reportedly being coordinated with the State Bank of India (SBI), which holds a 24 per cent share in YES Bank and has been seeking a long-term investor since the bank's 2020 rescue and subsequent turnaround.
These discussions, ongoing for months, are now in their final stages, with SMBC's senior leadership reportedly meeting with SBI officials and other key stakeholders in Mumbai last week to finalise terms. READ MORE
9:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Platforms likely to become world's 6th-largest telco after IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts estimate Jio Platforms, reportedly considering an IPO, could reach an enterprise value (EV) between $136 billion and $154 billion at its peak. This valuation matches that of the world's sixth-largest listed telecom company by market capitalisation (mcap) as of today. Notably, Jio would be the quickest telecom operator to achieve this milestone, having commenced services only in September 2016. READ MORE
9:23 AM
9:22 AM
9:20 AM
9:18 AM
9:09 AM
9:07 AM
9:06 AM
9:04 AM
9:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook: 'We lower the upside targets to 24,770-850'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Another day with enthusiastic opening moves ended with a long upper wick. This reflects an unwillingness to chase prices higher, while also signaling distribution. Towards this end, we will lower the upside targets to 24,770-850. The day's downside marker may be placed in the 24,400-350 region, while slippage past 24,280 could mark the start of a 23,670-23,460 plunge. The odds of the same appear low at this point though, as maintained yesterday, but we remain cautious."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE issues compliance standards to regulate algo trading from August
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE released its implementation standards for algorithmic (algo) trading on Monday, aligning with recent Sebi regulations aimed at enhancing safety for retail traders. These new rules, originally slated for April 1st and then postponed to May 1st, will now be effective from August 1, allowing exchanges time to finalise the necessary standards. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Higher competitive pressures to cap DMart's margins in near term
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Avenue Supermarts (DMart), India's largest pure-play listed retailer, has seen its stock decline over 10 per cent from its recent monthly peak. This downturn follows a weak operational performance in Q4FY25 (January-March) and a subdued near-term outlook attributed to strong competition and increased costs, potentially driving further downward pressure. After an initial 3.44 per cent drop on Monday, the stock recovered slightly to close 1.07 per cent lower at ₹4,017. Despite this, the company reported healthy revenue growth of 16.7 per cent year-on-year, supported by store expansion and improved same-store sales growth. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Large cap private sector banking stocks to remain resilient despite recent run up'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Sustained FII buying for the 13th day in a row, supported by weak dollar, has imparted resilience and support to the market despite the India-Pak tensions. This resilience is further reinforced by tailwinds in the form of soft crude, declining inflation and the RBI’s cheap money policy of rate cuts and abundant liquidity injection.
These tailwinds have the potential to facilitate high GDP growth and improving corporate earnings in FY26. And the market is likely to discount this by moving to new highs. But the uncertainty regarding the India-Pak tensions will keep the market range bound in the near-term. Large cap IT has bottomed out. Large cap private sector banking stocks will remain resilient despite the recent run up."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trade volumes grow 26% to 10,584 MUs in April
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced today, May 6th, 2025, that its electricity trade volumes surged by 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 10,584 million units (MUs) in April. The leading electricity exchange in India also reported a total trade of 2.90 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) across sessions held on April 9th and 30th, with clearing prices of ₹300/REC and ₹350/REC respectively.
IEX further stated that the next REC trading sessions are scheduled for May 14th and May 28th. In the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), IEX recorded volumes of 4,231 MU in April, a 3 per cent y-o-y increase compared to 4,116 MU in April of the previous year. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were muted at market open on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues in the face of tariff related uncertainties.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 123.45 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 80,920, and the Nifty50 was at 24,459.45, lower by 1.70 points, or 0.01 per cent.
Investors are also likely to keep an eye on India's Services PMI Final data for April scheduled for release today, apart from global market moves, trading activity of foreign institutional investors, fourth quarter results from companies, including Paytm-parent One 97 Communication and HPCL, among others. Also on their radar will be the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting beginning today.
Further, Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior vice-president and fund manager for equity at UTI AMC, tells Business Standard that there is a possibility of a few percentage points' cut in earnings growth for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) versus the current expectations, considering the near-term uncertainties. READ MORE