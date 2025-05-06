Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Paytm Q4 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets looked set to open on a positive note, amid muted global cues as trade tariff concerns weigh on momentum
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to track the lower close on Wall Street overnight amid global trade tariff concerns. Investors are also likely to keep an eye on India's and China's Services PMI Final data for April scheduled for release today, apart from global market moves, trading activity of foreign institutional investors, fourth quarter results from companies, including Paytm-parent One 97 Communication and HPCL, among others. Also on their radar will be the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting beginning today.
At 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,592.5, around 40 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
In the US markets, in the previous session, the S&P 500 dragged 0.64 per cent to close at 5,650.38, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74 per cent to end at 17,844.24, and the Dow Jones dropped 0.24 per cent to settle at 41,218.83. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning (IST) Dow futures were flat, SP futures were down 0.13 per cent, and Nasdaq futures were down 0.35 per cent.
In the Asia Pacific markets, Japan and South Korea were closed for public holidays, while China returned from a day's holiday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was muted, trading 0.06 per cent lower.
In other news, an SBI report said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may look at cutting policy rates by as much 125 basis points (bps) in the current financial year (FY26), after consumer price index (CPI) inflation fell to a multi-year low of 3.34 per cent in March, while inflation expectations for the future remain benign. READ MORE
Further, Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior vice-president and fund manager for equity at UTI AMC, tells Business Standard that there is a possibility of a few percentage points' cut in earnings growth for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) versus the current expectations, considering the near-term uncertainties. READ MORE
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE issues compliance standards to regulate algo trading from August
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE released its implementation standards for algorithmic (algo) trading on Monday, aligning with recent Sebi regulations aimed at enhancing safety for retail traders. These new rules, originally slated for April 1st and then postponed to May 1st, will now be effective from August 1, allowing exchanges time to finalise the necessary standards. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Higher competitive pressures to cap DMart's margins in near term
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Avenue Supermarts (DMart), India's largest pure-play listed retailer, has seen its stock decline over 10 per cent from its recent monthly peak. This downturn follows a weak operational performance in Q4FY25 (January-March) and a subdued near-term outlook attributed to strong competition and increased costs, potentially driving further downward pressure. After an initial 3.44 per cent drop on Monday, the stock recovered slightly to close 1.07 per cent lower at ₹4,017. Despite this, the company reported healthy revenue growth of 16.7 per cent year-on-year, supported by store expansion and improved same-store sales growth. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Views by: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Large cap private sector banking stocks to remain resilient despite recent run up'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Sustained FII buying for the 13th day in a row, supported by weak dollar, has imparted resilience and support to the market despite the India-Pak tensions. This resilience is further reinforced by tailwinds in the form of soft crude, declining inflation and the RBI’s cheap money policy of rate cuts and abundant liquidity injection.
These tailwinds have the potential to facilitate high GDP growth and improving corporate earnings in FY26. And the market is likely to discount this by moving to new highs. But the uncertainty regarding the India-Pak tensions will keep the market range bound in the near-term. Large cap IT has bottomed out. Large cap private sector banking stocks will remain resilient despite the recent run up."
Views by: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trade volumes grow 26% to 10,584 MUs in April
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced today, May 6th, 2025, that its electricity trade volumes surged by 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 10,584 million units (MUs) in April. The leading electricity exchange in India also reported a total trade of 2.90 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) across sessions held on April 9th and 30th, with clearing prices of ₹300/REC and ₹350/REC respectively.
IEX further stated that the next REC trading sessions are scheduled for May 14th and May 28th. In the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), IEX recorded volumes of 4,231 MU in April, a 3 per cent y-o-y increase compared to 4,116 MU in April of the previous year. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi mandates cooling-off period for directors at market infra institutions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a move to bolster the governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) – encompassing stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories – the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated a cooling-off period for directors before they can be appointed to a rival institution.
This regulatory strengthening has been implemented through amendments to the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018 (SECC Regulations), and the Depositories and Participants norms 2018. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Ahead of its market entry, sources tracking the unofficial market indicated that Ather Energy's shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹7, or 2.18 per cent, over its issue price of ₹321, with quotes around ₹328 per share. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy IPO GMP and listing forecast: What to expect on debut day?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy, whose initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.43 times, is making its debut on the D-street today, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. This listing also marks the first in the mainline segment for the current fiscal year, 2025-26.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consistently healthy performance captured in Marico's high stock valuation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico announced a strong 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY25. This growth was propelled by a robust 23 per cent Y-o-Y surge in domestic revenue, which included a 7 per cent volume expansion.
The company's international business also contributed positively, registering an 11 per cent growth (or 16 per cent in constant currency). Notably, Parachute coconut oil, a key product, saw a 22 per cent rise in value despite a 1 per cent dip in volume, attributed to price increases. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buybacks down to a trickle after tax tweak shifts burden to shareholders
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A tax rule change on October 1 of last year, shifting the tax burden on share buybacks from companies to shareholders, has effectively halted this activity. Under the new regulations, buyback proceeds are taxed as dividends at the shareholder's income tax rate, substantially increasing the tax liability for high-networth individuals and institutional investors in higher tax brackets.
Consequently, only two buybacks have been completed since the change: ₹360 crore by Nava and ₹72 crore by Matrimony.com. READ MORE
8:13 AM
This slowdown is attributed to tightened eligibility criteria implemented by stock exchanges following the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) overhaul of migration rules in its December 2024 board meeting, with the revised framework notified in March 2025 potentially further dampening migration activity for companies listed on the SME platform. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SME migration to mainboard slows as tighter Sebi norms take effect
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharply stricter regulations governing the migration of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to the main boards of stock exchanges have drastically reduced such transitions in 2024 and 2025. This year, only one company has successfully migrated as of May 5, a stark contrast to the 12 seen in 2024 and a far cry from the average of approximately 50 annual migrations between 2020 and 2022.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, May 6: Paras Defence, HPCL, BoB, IHCL, Ather Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Driven by strong demand exceeding supply in the hospitality sector, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the Tata Group's hotelier, saw its consolidated net profit surge by 25 per cent year-over-year to ₹522.3 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹417.7 crore in the same period last year. The parent company of Taj Hotels also reported a 27 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹2,425 crore compared to ₹1,905.3 crore. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Exercise caution while approaching mid, small-caps: Karthikraj Lakshmanan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior vice-president and fund manager for equity at UTI AMC, tells Business Standard that there is a possibility of a few percentage points' cut in earnings growth for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) versus the current expectations, as the March 2024 quarter (Q4-FY25) earnings season gets busier. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Expiry: 8-May-2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty today: Expert strategy for sideways market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 8-May-2025
Rationale: Expecting a muted underlying market due to the consolidative pattern observed in many broader market stocks. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Mainland China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.86 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was ahead by 0.02 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China gains; Australia, Hong Kong nearly flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly climbed, while markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for the second day running due to public holidays.
7:31 AM
The SP 500 declined 0.64 per cent to close at 5,650.38, the Nasdaq Composite dragged 0.74 per cent to end at 17,844.24, and the Dow Jones dropped 0.24 per cent, to settle at 41,218.83.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets decline overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stocks declined on overnight, as investors took stock of the latest developments on global trade.
Meanwhile, futures tied to S&P 500 were lower by 0.24 per cent, Dow Jones futures were down 0.08 per cent, and Nasdaq futures were behind by 0.46 per cent.
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
