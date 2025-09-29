Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; RBI MPC kicks off today

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, September 29, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to start the week’s first trading session on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. Further, the three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kicks off today. The MPC, according to a The benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to start the week’s first trading session on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. Further, the three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kicks off today. The MPC, according to a Business Standard poll , is expected to maintain the status quo and hold the key interest rates steady.

Meanwhile, at 07:44 AM on Monday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 107 points higher at 24,796, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.

On the global front, investors await money supply data from the UK, economic sentiment data from the Euro Area, and BoJ JGB purchases from Japan. Further, the Reserve Bank of Australia will kickstart its two-day policy meeting today. Back home, investors await industrial production and manufacturing production data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday morning. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.43 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 1.05 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.68 per cent.

Markets recap

Earlier on Friday, September 26 , the BSE Sensex ended 733 points or 0.90 per cent lower at 80,426, while the NSE Nifty50 settled 236 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 24,654. On the weekly front, the BSE tanked 2,199.77 points or 2.66 per cent and the Nifty shed 672.35 points or 2.65 per cent.

Wall Street's major indices settled higher on Friday, September 26, following mostly in-line US inflation data. The broader S&P 500 settled higher by 0.59 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.44 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.65 per cent.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹5,564.75 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹5,599.84 crore on Friday, September 26.

IPO today

The mainline IPO segment will see the launch of three new public offerings including Glottis IPO, Fabtech Technologies IPO, and Om Freight Forwarders IPO. The basis of allotment for Jain Resource Recycling IPO, BMW Ventures IPO, and Epack Prefab Technologies IPO shares is likely to get finalised today. Further, the shares of Ganesh Consumer Products IPO and Atlanta Electricals IPO will make their D-Street debut today.

Meanwhile, Pace Digitek IPO will enter the second day of subscription, while Jinkushal Industries IPO and Trualt Bioenergy IPO will enter the final day of their subscription window.

The SME space is also expected to remain abuzz today with the launch of as many as six public offerings including Chiraharit, Dhillon Freight Carrier, Suba Hotels, Om Metallogic, Vijaypd Ceutical, and Sodhani Capital. Further, the public offerings of Telge Projects, Earkart, Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products, and Chatterbox Technologies will enter the final day of subscription.

Commodity corner

Oil prices edged lower on Monday morning. Brent crude was down 0.94 per cent at $69.47 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a loss of 1 per cent at $65.08 per barrel.