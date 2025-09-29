Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / What triggered a 14% rally in Vascon Engineers' share today? Find out here

What triggered a 14% rally in Vascon Engineers' share today? Find out here

At 11:00 AM, Vascon Engineers share price was trading 8.36 per cent higher at ₹62.73. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 80,684.58 levels.

Vascon Engineers share price today, September 29, 2025

Vascon Engineers Ltd., founded in 1986 and headquartered in Pune, is a publicly listed Indian company specialising in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with real estate development.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vascon Engineers share price: Vascon Engineers shares were in demand on Monday, September 29, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 13.88 per cent to an intraday high of ₹65.93 per share. Notably, the stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹65.98 on September 16, 2025. 
 
At 11:00 AM, Vascon Engineers share price was trading 8.36 per cent higher at ₹62.73. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 80,684.58 levels.
 

What triggered the rally in Vascon Engineers share price today?

 
Vascon Engineers’ share price jumped after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) Limited to collaborate as their Execution Partner under an Early Engagement Model for five (5) years.
 
 
Under this pact, Vascon Engineers will be involved in select Adani projects from the design stage, ensuring seamless integration of design and execution. Currently, three projects totaling around 13.15 million square feet in Mumbai have been identified under this model.
 
The company aims for this collaboration to contribute an additional 30 per cent to its annual turnover. The strategic partnership will be reviewed annually to assess scope and performance, Vascon Engineers said, in a statement.

Also Read

Zomato shares heartfelt post

Eternal shares rise 2% after HSBC raises target, keeps Swiggy at 'Hold'

Reliance Power

Reliance Power shares rise 3% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sammaan Capital soars 10% on heavy volumes, hits 7-month high; here's why

Atlanta Electricals IPO listing

Atlanta Electricals IPO posts positive debut; shares list at 14% premium

Oil india

Oil India shares rise 3% on natural gas discovery in Andaman

 
“This milestone is not just a step forward, it’s a leap towards something greater, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We are confident that this engagement will create significant value for both organisations, and we look forward to building a strong and    successful partnership with Adani,” Vascon Engineers said. 
 
Vascon Engineers Ltd., founded in 1986 and headquartered in Pune, is a publicly listed Indian company specialising in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with real estate development. 
 
With over 35 years of experience, the company has executed a wide range of commercial, industrial, and residential projects, including IT parks, factories, hotels, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls. Its prominent projects include Mumbai’s Ruby Mills and Pune’s Suzlon One Earth.

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart gets new 'buy' from JM Financial; stock to see 21% upside

Gold

Here's how to buy gold this Diwali, Dhanteras without hurting your pocket

bull markets, markets

Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 points; Nifty50 tests 24,750; PSU Bank, Oil & Gas shares rally

Bharat Electronics

Why Motilal Oswal retained 'Buy' on Bharat Electronics; shares up 3%

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equities share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVEWorld Heart Day 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon