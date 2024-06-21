Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty flat; Aster DM block deal, YES Bank, IT stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, June 21, 2024: Indian equity markets are likely to see a muted start on Friday amid lack of triggers.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,602, up 19 points.
Globally, all but Japan's Nikkei were nursing losses led by South Korea's Kospi (down 0.9 per cent), Hong Kong's Hang Seng (down 0.7 per cent), and China's Shanghai Composite (down 0.2 per cent).
Nikkei, on the other hand, was up 0.1 per cent after May core inflation came lower-than-estimated at 2.5 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 closed 0.25 per cent lower after hitting a new high. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.79 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.77 per cent.
Stocks to Watch today, June 21:
IT stocks
: Shares of information technology companies could remain in focus after Dublin-based Accenture released its Q3FY24 results on Thursday. It has slightly lowered its revenue guidance for the year. Aster DM:
Olympus Capital Asia plans to sell a 10.1 per cent equity stake in Aster DM Healthcare
, with a floor price set at Rs 331 per share, according to reports. The block deal size is expected to be around Rs 835 crore. Bajaj Consumer Care
:The board has fixed July 2 as the record date for identifying equity shareholders eligible for the buyback.