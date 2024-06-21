Stock Market LIVE updates: Kospi, Hang Seng fall 1% in weak Asian trade; GIFT Nifty flat
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, June 21: Indian equity markets are likely to see a muted start on Friday amid lack of triggers
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates today, Friday, June 21, 2024: Indian equity markets are likely to see a muted start on Friday amid lack of triggers.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,602, up 19 points.
Globally, all but Japan's Nikkei were nursing losses led by South Korea's Kospi (down 0.9 per cent), Hong Kong's Hang Seng (down 0.7 per cent), and China's Shanghai Composite (down 0.2 per cent).
Nikkei, on the other hand, was up 0.1 per cent after May core inflation came lower-than-estimated at 2.5 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 closed 0.25 per cent lower after hitting a new high. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.79 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.77 per cent.
Stocks to Watch today, June 21:
IT stocks: Shares of information technology companies could remain in focus after Dublin-based Accenture released its Q3FY24 results on Thursday. It has slightly lowered its revenue guidance for the year.
Aster DM: Olympus Capital Asia plans to sell a 10.1 per cent equity stake in Aster DM Healthcare, with a floor price set at Rs 331 per share, according to reports. The block deal size is expected to be around Rs 835 crore.
Bajaj Consumer Care:The board has fixed July 2 as the record date for identifying equity shareholders eligible for the buyback.
8:35 AM
Stocks to Watch, June 21: Nestle India, Medplus, Bajaj Consumer Care
Nestle India: The board will convene on July 8 to declare an interim dividend for FY 2024-2025. The record date for eligibility is set as July 16.
Medplus: Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a Medplus subsidiary, faced a one-day suspension of its drug licence for a store in Sarjapura, Karnataka, potentially impacting revenue by Rs 1.39 lakhs.
Indiabulls Real Estate: The company has officially changed its name to ‘Equinox India Developments Limited’ effective from June 20. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Bank of Baroda, YES Bank, GE Power among top stocks to track on June 21
ONGC: ONGC's board has appointed Devendra Kumar as chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Additionally, they approved a Letter of Comfort for ONGC Petro Additions to raise debt up to Rs 5,400 crore.
YES Bank: Private lender YES Bank's board will meet on June 25 to consider fundraising through debt securities.
IT companies: Accenture reported a Q3FY24 revenue of $16.5 billion, marking a 1.4 per cent increase in local currency but a 1 per cent decline in dollar terms. The company revised its revenue growth outlook to 1.5 per cent-2.5 per cent, narrowing from the previous 1 per cent-3 per cent range, while maintaining its margin guidance. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Bank Nifty
Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open Interest rose by 7 per cent(Prov) with Nifty rising by 0.75 per cent.
Short-term trend is positive as Bank Nifty is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Nifty Auto bearish in near-term, Energy rangebound; check trading strategy
Until the Nifty Energy index breaks out of this range, the best trading strategy would be to wait for a decisive breakout. However, for risk-tolerant traders, an alternative approach could be to buy near the lower support level of the range and sell near the higher resistance level. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Sensex, Nifty: All you need to know before market opens for trade on Jun 21
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers for the fourth straight day on Thursday. FIIs net bought stocks worth Rs 415.30 crore on June 20; whereas, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares to the tune of Rs 325.81 crore.
In the derivatives segment, FIIs net bought index futures to the tune of Rs 1,739.69 crore, while sold index options worth Rs 7,133.30 crore. FIIs, mainly, bought Nifty futures worth Rs 1,426.05 crore (net bought 24,261 contracts) on June 20. READ MORE
8:12 AM
ALERT :: Uravi T and Wedge Lamps announces strategic acquisition of majority stake in SKL (India) Pvt Ltd
8:08 AM
ALERT :: JM Financial cannot manage public debt issues till March 2025, orders Sebi
>> Sebi has directed the company to not take any new mandate as lead manager in public issue of debt securities up to March 31, 2025 or such further date as may be specified by Sebi.
>> The order also clarifies that the directions contained in it is limited to the company's role as a lead manager to public issue of debt securities and does not relate to other activities of the company, including acting as a lead manager to public issue of equity instrument.
Check the order here
8:04 AM
ALERT :: Putin signs deals with Vietnam in bid to shore up ties in Asia
>> Russian President Vladimir Putin signed at least a dozen deals with his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday and offered to supply fossil fuels, including natural gas, to Vietnam during a state visit that comes as Moscow is seeking to bolster ties in Asia to offset its growing international isolation over its war in Ukraine.
>> Putin and President To Lam agreed to further cooperate in education, science and technology, oil and gas exploration and clean energy. The two countries also agreed to work on a roadmap for a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam.
8:00 AM
South Korea expands currency swap with pension fund as won tumbles
>> South Korea's foreign exchange authorities on Friday said they agreed with the National Pension Service to expand a currency swap line to $50 billion from the current $35 billion to defend the tumbling won against the dollar.
>> "The foreign exchange authorities believe that the FX swap with the National Pension Service can work to alleviate the supply-demand imbalance in the foreign exchange market by absorbing the National Pension Service's spot dollar purchase demand when the currency market is unstable," the finance ministry said in a statement.
7:56 AM
Japan's core inflation comes cooler than expected
The country's core inflation rate — which strips out prices of fresh food — came in at 2.5%. A Reuters poll of economists expected the May core inflation reading to come in at 2.6%, compared to April’s 2.2%.
The so-called 'core-core' inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, came in at 2.1%. This is lower than April’s reading of 2.4%. The metric is considered by the Bank of Japan when formulating the country’s monetary policy.
Japan’s headline rate rose to 2.8%, higher than April’s figure of 2.5%.
7:52 AM
Dollar scales multi-week highs as other central banks more dovish than Fed
The US dollar pushed to a fresh eight-week top above 159 yen and clung close to a five-week peak to sterling on Friday, with the Federal Reserve's patient approach to cutting interest rates contrasting with more dovish stances elsewhere.
7:48 AM
Oil prices slip as rate hike worries come into focus
>> Crude oil futures slid in early trade on Friday on the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates in Asia and the United States, while falling U.S. oil inventories kept prices from moving lower.
>> Brent futures for August delivery dipped 11 cents to $85.60 a barrel while US crude was down 9 cents to $81.20 per barrel.
7:44 AM
ALERT :: Dow, S&P500 futures in red in pre-market
7:40 AM
Wall Street overnight :: Indices end mixed; Nasdaq underperforms
7:36 AM
ALERT :: Asian indices off lows; Kospi, Hang Seng trail
