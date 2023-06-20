Home / Markets / News / Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed over 60% so far in June

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed over 60% so far in June

Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 269.25, as they rallied 4% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise a weak market.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed over 60% so far in June

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti (JBML) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 269.25, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In past three days, the stock has rallied 16 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.50 per cent at 62,865 at 10:25 AM.
Thus far in the month of June, the stock of auto components & equipments company has zoomed 62 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
JBML is a joint venture (JV) between JBM Group and Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL). The company is engaged in the manufacturing of key auto systems such as chassis & suspension systems, exhaust systems, welded assemblies, tools & dies, etc. for India’s largest car maker, MSIL.
JBM Group has a diversified portfolio in the field of automotive, buses & electric vehicles, EV charging Infra, engineering & design services and renewables, with an infrastructure of 60 manufacturing plants and 5 engineering & design centers in over 37 countries.
With respect to increase in volume JBML clarified that the company is not aware of any information that led to the movement in the volume/price of the shares of the company.
Last month, JBML had announced that the company will invest Rs 300-350 crore approximately in 2 new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat in a phased manner.
It will be setting up 2 new manufacturing plants to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both the regions. These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat.
The new plant at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana will provide capacity enhancement so as to meet the requirements of Maruti Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, which is expected to be commissioned by FY2025. JBML will also be setting up an assembly facility in the new Gujarat facility for supplying auto assemblies, the company said.
Meanwhile, the rating agency ICRA expects the credit profile of JBML to remain stable with steady growth in revenues and earnings, backed by its well-established position as one of the key suppliers of sheet metal components to MSIL, the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment.
Over the years, JBML has emerged as a key supplier of sheet metal-based body-in-white (BIW) components, rear axle assemblies and fuel necks to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for almost its entire model range.
Despite high competition among sheet metal component manufacturers, JBML benefits from its cost-competitive manufacturing capabilities, steady investments in setting up capacities as well as its extensive track record and favourable ownership structure, with MSIL holding a 29.3 per cent stake as a JV partner in the company, ICRA said in rationale.
Nevertheless, the margin is expected to improve gradually, going forward, aided by the company’s cost-control measures and benefits of operating leverage. Going forward, JBML’s performance is expected to largely remain linked to that of its key customer, MSIL, the rating agency said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Bookings begin for Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto at Rs 25,000; launch on July 5

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

IIFL Securities plunges 18% as Sebi bars onboarding new clients for 2 years

Timken India cracks 11% after almost 16% equity change hands on BSE, NSE

HDFC AMC surges 9% after 10% equity change hands via block deals

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Topics :Buzzing stocksJay Bharat MarutiMarket trendsMaruti Suzuki Autostock market trading

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story