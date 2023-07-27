Home / Markets / News / Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed 100% in 2 months

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed 100% in 2 months

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 108.50 as they rallied nearly 14% on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 108.50 as they rallied nearly 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market.

At 01:48 PM, the stock was quoting 12 per cent higher at Rs 107.23 on the back of nearly three-fold jump in its average trading volumes. A combined 22.7 million equity shares, representing 7 per cent of total equity of Texmaco Rail, have so far changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.50 per cent at 66,371.

In the past two months, the stock price of the company has doubled from a level of Rs 54.20 hit on May 25.

Texmaco Rail and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacturing, selling and providing service for rail and rail-related products. The company manufactures a diverse range of products.

As the Government of India continues its focus on investments in rail infrastructure, with the objective of reducing the logistics cost, in line with the global benchmarks, analysts believe with this long term objective, the Railways Industry (comprising of rolling stock, EPC and allied services) will continue to see investments growing year on year.

The Centre has also undertaken targets to reduce carbon footprint, which will result in more freight on rails and also increase in urban mobility through metro, light metro etc. Also, Indian Railways' determined approach on building new Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) will provide added business opportunity for growth and development of the business of the company.

The Government's focused approach on completion of freight corridor and upgrading the rail infrastructure is a positive catalyst for the Rail EPC division of the company.

During FY23, the company bagged an order for 20,067 wagons valuing approx. Rs 6,450 crore (to be executed over a period of thirty-nine months). This is the largest-ever single wagon order released by the Indian Railways to the company.

"The prototype wagon got approved at the end of July, and the series production started from August/September onwards. On an average, the Freight Car Division is currently producing 450/500 wagons per month. The division is further geared up to ramp up production in the coming quarters," the company said.

The division is also expecting to receive an additional order for 300 wagons valuing approx. $23 million to be exported. The execution of this order is expected to start from Q3 of the current financial year.

That apart, Wabtec Texmaco joint venture expects to receive sizeable orders both from Zonal Railway Workshops and Wagon manufacturers for its products specially Draft Gears and Friction Wedges apart from meeting demand for meeting its export obligations. The JV is enhancing its capacity and capability to cater to this enhanced demand.

Also Read

Rail Vikas, Titagarh: Bullish trend in railway-related stocks may continue

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

RVNL dips 7% as government to offload over 5% stake via OFS starting today

M&M may dip 10% if fails to overcome Rs 1,500; RBL Bank may jump 15%

Netweb Technologies lists at 89% premium over issue price

Cipla surges 9% on strong Q1 results, raises FY24 margin guidance

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story