Home / Markets / News / M&M may dip 10% if fails to overcome Rs 1,500; RBL Bank may jump 15%

M&M may dip 10% if fails to overcome Rs 1,500; RBL Bank may jump 15%

Technical charts of M&M shows weakness, while RBL Bank continues to remain resilient.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
M&M buys stake in RBL Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra plunged 6 per cent on Thursday, while RBL Bank rallied 3 per cent post the former purchased a stake in the latter on July 26. Mahindra & Mahindra bought 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank at a cost of 417 crore and aspires to buy more following necessary regularity terms. 

So far this year, M&M has gained merely 2 per cent, while RBL Bank has soared 35 per cent. While M&M has hit a new historic peak, RBL Bank is yet to claim its new territory. 

Here’s the technical outlook of these two entities amid stake purchase:-

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M)
Outlook: M&M may slide 10% if fails to overcome Rs 1,500

Following the breaking out of the “Golden Cross”, the stock displayed a resilient rally that even managed to sustain in the overbought category of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). But, now the stock has breached the key support of Rs 1,500, suggesting that the collapse is supported by selling volume.

Immediate support falls at Rs 1,407-mark, its 50-simple moving average (SMA), followed by 1,350, the key reversal mark. The stock needs to overcome Rs 1,500 to restore the upside bias. The 200-SMA is located at Rs 1,288, acting as a major bolstering level. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

RBL Bank Ltd (RBLBANK)
Outlook: Rally to Rs 285, 15% upside

Post forming a consolidation in the range of Rs 230 to Rs 210, the stock has now broken out on the upside. This up move reveals an optimistic bias for upcoming sessions. The trend remains highly bullish, with price action battling firmly in the overbought category of the RSI.

Unless the support of Rs 210 is held, the positive bias cannot aspire higher levels of Rs 285. The weekly chart suggests a stable move post-closing over the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Stake buy buzz: Bharti Airtel stock looks weak, Paytm must hold its 200-DMA

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Netweb Technologies lists at 89% premium over issue price

Cipla surges 9% on strong Q1 results, raises FY24 margin guidance

Mahindra & Mahindra slips 6% on acquiring 3.5% stake in RBL Bank

Stocks to Watch: Tech M, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, RVNL, M&M, RBL Bank, AMCs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 150pts, Nifty below 19,750; India VIX up 3%

Topics :M&MRBL Bankbuying sharesstock market tradingstock market rallystock movementstock market betsstock market investingstock market bullsStock market investmentStock tipsStock callsStock CallStock ideasBuzzing stocksstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicalstechnical calllsWeekly technical

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story