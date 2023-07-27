Home / Markets / News / Cipla surges 9% on strong Q1 results, raises FY24 margin guidance

Cipla surges 9% on strong Q1 results, raises FY24 margin guidance

For FY24, Cipla raised its EBITDA margin guidance to 23 per cent from 22 per cent earlier.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Cipla surged 9 per cent to Rs 1,163 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company reported better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY24) performance, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) up 45.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 996 crore. The stock of drug maker was trading close to its record high of Rs 1,185.20 touched on November 1, 2022.

In Q1FY24, income from operations grew 17.7 per cent YoY at Rs 6,329 crore. On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue grew by 10.2 per cent while PAT growth was 40.6 per cent. Cipla said strong growth in its India business - prescription, trade generics and consumer health arms - over last year has boosted revenue.

In Q1 FY24, the company recorded growth of 18 per cent over last year with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 1,494 crore driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Its core operating profitability continues to be strong at 23.6 per cent expanding by 230 bps over last year.

For FY24, Cipla raised its EBITDA margin guidance to 23 per cent from 22 per cent earlier. The management guided capex is at 4- 5 per cent of revenue (Rs 1,000 - 1,050 crore). Further, management raised its North America (NA) base business quarterly run-rate guidance to $210 - 215 million from $195 million earlier.

Domestic growth driven by chronic portfolio (grew from 58 per cent to 62 per cent of domestic revenues), whereas US growth was driven by momentum in differentiated portfolio. In South Africa market, Cipla has become second largest prescription player, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Cipla’s strong performance led by superior executions in North America (NA) and domestic formulation (DF) segments. The company is on track to build a complex product pipeline in the peptide space, and reduce compliance risk by incorporating alternate manufacturing sites, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The brokerage firm raised its earnings estimates by 6 per cent each for FY24/ FY25 to factor in: a) reduced competition in the US generics segment, b) better visibility for niche launches in NA, and c) better operating leverage. There has been a healthy revival in outlook for NA markets in addition to better-than-industry performance in the branded generics segment (DF/South Africa), it added.


Also Read

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Mahindra & Mahindra slips 6% on acquiring 3.5% stake in RBL Bank

Stocks to Watch: Tech M, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, RVNL, M&M, RBL Bank, AMCs

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices outperform; Pharma index climbs 2%

Nifty Pharma nears major hurdle at 14,536; Realty remains range-bound

Sebi exempts 3 trusts from making open offer to Taj GVK Hotels shareholders

Topics :Buzzing stocksCiplaMarket trendsQ1 resultsstock market tradingPharma stocks

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story