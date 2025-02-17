Stocks to Buy: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks these 2 stocks to buy today

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – Sundaram Finance

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 4,565.20

Sundaram Finance has faced a decent profit booking after peaking at 5,518 in September 2024. Currently, the counter is hovering near the cluster of its EMAs and 200 DSMA, portraying a time-wise corrective phase. Though in the shorter duration, the counter has been witnessing some buying traction and is hovering within a symmetrical trainable with a supportive bullish trend indicated by the SuperTrend indicator. Also, the 14-period RSI and MACD align well with the undertone, adding a bullish quotient.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Sundaram Finance around Rs 4,550-4,500 | SL: Rs 4,220 | TGT: Rs 5,000

NSE Scrip – Tata Consumer Products

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,022.55

Tata Consumer has begun to gain traction over the past few trading months, demonstrating a cycle of higher highs and higher lows. The stock is currently positioned above the mean of the Bollinger Band, which helps cushion any potential setbacks. It is trading within a broad range, and a decisive surge could trigger further momentum in the near future. Additionally, the momentum indicators align with the price action, contributing to a bullish outlook.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Tata Consumer around Rs 1,010-1,000 | SL: Rs 960 | TGT: Rs 1,100

(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)