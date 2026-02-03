CMP – ₹3,455

FV – ₹4,350

Resistance – ₹3,600/3,750

Support – ₹3,350/3,200

Delhivery stands out among its peers, with its spread-out customer exposure and lower concentration of gig workers. It laid out its differentiations in deep engineering and technology capabilities and training versus 3PL. It continues to solve more intricate problems of route allocation and dynamic pricing in the mid-mile in contrast to other 3PLs focusing on solving relatively simpler problems of maximizing resource utilization in the last mile. On captives, it shared trends of higher outsourcing in the recent past in the context of underutilized capacities as proof of the difficulties captives faced during the peak festive season. In contrast, Delhivery delivered on its SLAs, with ~1.5X growth in Express Parcel shipments versus captives, along with a 23 per cent growth in PTL. Delhivery recently did a 12-minute, 12-km medical delivery through drone in UP, launched economy air parcel product and plans to launch new services in PTL (hub-to-hub, air PTL). ===================== Disclaimer: Shrikant Chouhan is the head of equity research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.