Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Policybazaar, Hyundai Motor, Paytm, Tata Power

Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, February 3, 2026: Indian equity markets are poised for a buoyant start on Tuesday following US President Donald Trump's announcement of an immediate reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. The move comes more than five months after Washington imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty tied to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures signalled a strong opening for benchmark Indian indices. As of 07:07 AM, the futures were quoted at 25,933, up 791 points from the previous close.

Market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by the weekly expiry of Nifty futures. On the global front, markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday following Trump’s announcement of a trade deal with India. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.44 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi surged more than 5 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.3 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices settled higher, supported by gains in chipmakers and other artificial intelligence–related stocks, while smaller companies also posted sharp advances. The broader S&P 500 added 0.54 per cent to close at 6,976.44, just short of its record closing high of 6,978.60 set last Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 per cent.

Amid this, stocks from sectors impacted by Trump’s tariff measures, including pharmaceuticals, information technology, textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, chemicals and specialty chemicals, and auto components and industrial goods, are expected to remain in focus during Tuesday’s session. Besides these, here are some of the other top stocks to watch during today’s session: Reliance Industries: The Centre can pursue its appeal against the decision of a single-judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, which refused to enforce a The Centre can pursue its appeal against the decision of a single-judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, which refused to enforce a $3.8 billion foreign arbitral award against Reliance Industries over the Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields, the court ruled on Monday. The appeal arises from a long-running dispute between the Centre and RIL over production-sharing contracts (PSCs) for the Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields.

PB Fintech (Policybazaar): The parent company of Policybazaar posted 165 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in The parent company of Policybazaar posted 165 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹189 crore in the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) from ₹71 crore in Q3FY25, aided by healthy revenue growth. The company’s operating revenue rose by 37 per cent to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore in the same period last year, owing to an improvement in margins. Hyundai Motor India: The automaker’s consolidated The automaker’s consolidated net profit rose by 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,234 crore in the third quarter of 2025–26 (Q3FY26), aided by improved demand following goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation in September. The company’s revenue increased 7.96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,973.5 crore. HMIL’s exports declined from 51,400 units in Q2FY26 to 48,888 units in Q3FY26. However, on a Y-o-Y basis, exports recorded growth of 21.1 per cent.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company reported a profit (attributable to owners of the parent) of ₹108.88 crore in Q3FY26, compared with a loss of ₹22.49 crore in Q3FY25. The company’s overall revenue from operations stood at ₹459.16 crore for the quarter, up 174.48 per cent Y-o-Y. Ather Energy: The electric two-wheeler maker reported a The electric two-wheeler maker reported a narrowing of its net loss to ₹85 crore in Q3FY26 , compared with a net loss of ₹198 crore in the October–December quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income increased to ₹996 crore for the third quarter from ₹650 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Power Company: The renewable energy player announced that it has successfully commissioned a 198 MW wind energy project for Tata Steel under the Group Captive model in Karur, Tamil Nadu, one of the largest wind projects of its kind. Godrej Properties: The real estate developer announced that it has sold plots worth over ₹1,000 crore at the launch of its premium plotted development, Evora Estate, located in Sector 40, Panipat. The company has sold over 600 plots, spanning around 8 lakh square feet of saleable area, since its launch in December 2025. One 97 Communications: The fintech company informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a compounding fee of ₹18.76 lakh in respect of certain investments made in Little Internet Private Limited by Little Internet Singapore Pte Ltd. The company said it is in the process of making the payment, following which the matter will stand disposed of.