Stocks to Watch: Allcargo Logistics, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Ship, Inox India

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 70 points to 21,143 over Nifty futures’ last close.

The new Covid-19 scare with the detection of new variant JN.1 in states like Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra may keep sentiment muted.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may extend losses to Thursday, tracking weakness across global markets as investors took to profit booking globally.

The Dow and S&P 500 sank 1.27 per cent and 1.47 per cent, respectively, overnight while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5 per cent.

Asian stocks also edged lower. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.4 per cent, leading losses in the region. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Kopsi in South Korea fell up to 0.6 per cent.

Inox India: The company make debut today on the bourses. Its issue price is Rs 660.

Zee Entertainment: Sony Pictures Networks has agreed to enter into discussions with the company for a possible extension of the date to complete its merger deal.

Allcargo Logistics: LCL volume for November was marginally down by 0.35 per cent as compared to last year. In-line with expectations, the demand continues to remain subdued reflecting a tough macroeconomic environment for global trade, it said.

It added that shipping lines are expected to avoid red sea under continued attacks by Yemen, which would lead to longer voyage times, disrupt sailing schedules, impact transit cost and can lead to freight rate fluctuations in near term.

It has further fixed January 2, 2024 as the record date for its bonus share issue of 3:1.

Ultratech Cement: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire 26 per cent stake in Clean Max Terra.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has won an order worth Rs 1615 crore from the defence ministry to supply six vessels to the Indian Coast Guards (ICG).

Cochin Shipyard: It has also signed a deal with the defence minstry for a contract of Rs 488.25 crore.

ICICI Bank: RBI has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director with effect from December 23.

Tips Industries: The music record label;s promoters, including Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani, have sold a 6.07 per cent stake in the company.

DLF: The company has sold independent floors and commercial plots for around Rs 1,400 crore in Gurugram and Panchkula, in Haryana, amid strong property demand.

Flair Writing: Its Q2 revenue rose 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 257 crore, while profit grew 3 per cent to Rs 33 crore.

AstraZeneca Pharma: It will launch Enhertu in January 2024 in India. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Praveg: It has received a govt work order for developing and managing at least 50 tents at Agatti Island, UT of Lakshwadeep. Its board will also meet on Dec 26 to consider fund raise.

Jyoti Structure: Its board has approved a rights issue of Rs 175 crore.

Macro International: It has raised Rs 15 crore at a valuation of Rs 30 per share via preferential issue.

Gretex Corporate: Its unit Gretex Share Broking has submitted IPO DRHP with Sebi.