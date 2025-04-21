Stocks to Watch, April 21: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Coal India, NHPC

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, April 21, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are poised for a cautious start after recording their strongest weekly performance since 2021, as ongoing global trade negotiations with the US keep investors on edge. GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower start for domestic stocks.

The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 43 points or 0.18 per cent at 23,807 as of 07:15 AM.

US Vice President JD Vance’s official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to April 24 , will be a key event to watch, as traders look for signs of a potential trade deal that could exempt India from the proposed 26 per cent tariff.

Meanwhile, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on early Monday, while Wall Street stock futures and the dollar fell. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.24 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.13 per cent. Stocks on Wall Street ended last week in the red, weighed down by the Federal Reserve’s wait-and-watch stance and President Donald Trump’s criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.13 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.13 per cent and 1.33 per cent, respectively, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Stocks in focus after Q4 results:

HDFC Bank: The country’s largest private sector lender, reported a 6.7 per cent year–on–year (Y-o-Y) jump in standalone net profit at ₹17,616 crore in the January–March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.

ICICI Bank: The lender's standalone net profit rose by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,630 crore for the quarter ended March on the back of healthy treasury gains and a rise in fee income.

Yes Bank: The bank's net profit rose by 63.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹738.12 crore in the March quarter from ₹451.9 crore reported in the same period last year, aided by a fall in provision amid muted growth in core income.

Infosys: The information technology (IT) major predicted weaker-than-expected revenue growth for the financial year 2026. The firm's revenue fell 2 per cent to ₹40,925 crore sequentially while it reported a 3 per cent increase to ₹7,033 crore in the March quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance: The company reported a 16 per cent increase in standalone net profit at ₹477 crore in the fourth quarter. The life insurer's net premium income stood at ₹23,765 crore during the fourth quarter, up from ₹20,488 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Jio Financial Services: The reported a 1.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹316.11 crore for the March quarter. Total income increased to ₹518 crore, from ₹418 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, a Y-o-Y growth of 24 per cent.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group firm reported fourth-quarter profit below estimates, as its transportation segment suffered due to trade and geopolitical uncertainties. The company reported a net profit of ₹172 crore for the quarter ended March 31, a drop of 13 per cent from a year ago.

Other stocks in news:

BHEL: The state-owned engineering firm posted a 19 per cent on-year growth in revenue at ₹27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to ₹92,534 crore.

NHPC: The company's board is scheduled to meet on April 23 to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds worth ₹2,000 crore through the issue of bonds in one or more tranches, as part of the borrowing plan for the financial year 2015-26.

Shree Cement: The cement manufacturer commissioned a clinker grinding unit of 3.40 million tonnes per annum by way of brownfield expansion at Baloda Bazar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Biocon: The company's board will meet on April 13 to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds by way of the issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities.

Cipla: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) classified the company's arm, Medispray’s facility in Goa, as ‘voluntary action indicated’. The information is not material and is being made as part of good governance practice, the company said.

Coal India: The company's arm SECL entered into a ₹7,040-crore pact with TMC Mineral Resources for undertaking large-scale coal production using paste filling technology.

Aster DM Healthcare: India's competition watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI), approved the proposed merger between the company and Quality Care India Ltd, under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

JSW Steel: The company's Italian subsidiary received a Euro 33 million government grant for the Rail Mill Modernisation Project. The project will be implemented by the company at Piombino at an estimated cost of Euro 143 million.