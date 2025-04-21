Monday, April 21, 2025 | 06:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US VP Vance embarks on first official visit to India, to meet PM Modi today

United States Vice President JD Vance has departed from Rome Ciampino Airport for his first official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to April 24.

According to the White House Press Pool, Vance, who was visiting Italy with his family, boarded Air Force Two (AF2) on Sunday evening. The aircraft is expected to land at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at approximately 9.30 am IST on Monday.

He will be formally received at 10.00 am. A formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Monday at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. 

 

 

In a brief yet endearing moment before boarding AF2, Vance was seen gently lifting his sleeping daughter, Mirabel, from their car, while his sons, Ewan and Vivek, waved toy swords as they boarded with Second Lady Usha Vance.

Following his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra. His visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6.40 a.m.

Ahead of his arrival in India, hoardings welcoming JD Vance have been put up near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, had stated that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed.

"This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said during a media briefing last Thursday.

He added that India was confident that the visit would provide a further boost to India-US bilateral ties.

"And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of human endeavour... forms part of our bilateral engagement. So, all these issues, bilateral issues will be discussed. And we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," he said.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 6:21 AM IST

