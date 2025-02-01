Stocks to Watch, Budget 2025: Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Inox Wind, ONGC

Stocks to watch on Saturday, February 1, 2025: Sensex and Nifty50 will react to Budget 2025 proposals in a special trading session on Saturday, where Finance Minister Sensex and Nifty50 will react to Budget 2025 proposals in a special trading session on Saturday, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth budget, the second under Modi 3.0. Last checked the GIFT Nifty Futures quoted at 23,533 level, 87 points lower than Nifty50 futures.

Union Budget 2025 LIVE On Friday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 740 points or 0.97 per cent higher at 77,500.57 while the Nifty50 settled at 23,508.40, rising 258 points or 1.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Budget day, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: Aarti Industries, Anant Raj, Apex Frozen Foods, G R Infraprojects, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Neogen Chemicals, Vinati Organics, and Windsor Machines will announce their quarterly earnings on February 1.

Budget related stocks: Stocks from sectors such as Infrastructure & Construction, Banking & Financial Services, Capital Goods & Manufacturing, Auto & EVs, Renewable Energy & Power, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Cement, Defense & Aerospace, and Agriculture & Rural-Focused Companies experience heightened volatility, making them key to watch during the budget announcement.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 2,900 crore, up from Rs 2,520 crore Y-o-Y, slightly beating estimates of Rs 2,880 crore. Ebitda rose to Rs 4,008 crore from Rs 3,480 crore Y-o-Y, surpassing the estimated Rs 3,700 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 29.3 per cent from 28.08 per cent Y-o-Y, exceeding the estimated 28 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: Q3 standalone net profit fell to Rs 1,400 crore from Rs 2,298 crore Y-o-Y but surpassed estimates of Rs 1,271 crore. Revenue increased to Rs 12,800 crore from Rs 11,572 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA stood at 2.25 per cent versus 2.11 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA was at 0.68 per cent versus 0.64 per cent Q-o-Q. Provisions declined to Rs 1,744 crore from Rs 1,820 crore Q-o-Q.

Bandhan Bank: Q3 standalone net profit declined to Rs 430 crore from Rs 730 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 940 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 5,480 crore from Rs 4,665 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA remained stable at 4.68 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA slightly improved to 1.28 per cent from 1.29 per cent Q-o-Q. Provisions rose significantly to Rs 1,380 crore from Rs 610 crore Q-o-Q.

Triveni Turbine: Posted a sharp rise in Q3 standalone net profit to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 587 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 900 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 4,400 crore from Rs 3,680 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda surged to Rs 992 crore from Rs 715 crore Y-o-Y, with an improved Ebitda margin of 22.51 per cent versus 19.42 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

City Union Bank: Q3 standalone net profit grew to Rs 2,860 crore from Rs 2,530 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 2,850 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 14,800 crore from Rs 13,260 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA improved to 3.36 per cent from 3.54 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA declined to 1.42 per cent from 1.62 per cent Q-o-Q. Provisions stood at Rs 750 crore versus Rs 700 crore Q-o-Q.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): Reported Q3 standalone net profit of Rs 8,240 crore, down from Rs 11,980 crore Q-o-Q, missing estimates of Rs 9,760 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 33,720 crore versus Rs 33,880 crore Q-o-Q, while Ebitda came in at Rs 17,043 crore, largely stable compared to Rs 17,025 crore Q-o-Q but below the estimated Rs 18,270 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 187.3 crore versus Rs 265 crore Y-o-Y, recovering from a Rs 471 crore loss in the previous quarter. Revenue surged to Rs 1,057 crore from Rs 763 crore Y-o-Y. The company also approved a fundraise via NCDs of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Godrej Agrovet: Posted Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 111 crore versus Rs 91.8 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 112 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue increased to Rs 2,450 crore from Rs 2,340 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda rose to Rs 234 crore from Rs 172 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin improving to 9.54 per cent from 7.32 per cent Y-o-Y.

Allied Digital Services: Reported a strong Q3 performance with consolidated net profit rising to Rs 166.8 crore from Rs 98 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 101.8 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue grew to Rs 2,200 crore from Rs 1,700 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda stood at Rs 250.5 crore versus Rs 207 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin at 11.36 per cent compared to 12.08 per cent Y-o-Y.

Electrosteel Castings: Q3 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 160 crore from Rs 260 crore Y-o-Y but improved from Rs 155 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue declined to Rs 1,777 crore from Rs 1,870 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 255 crore versus Rs 406 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin narrowing to 14.35 per cent from 21.74 per cent Y-o-Y.

Inox Wind: Reported a significant jump in Q3 consolidated net profit to Rs 117 crore from Rs 11 crore Y-o-Y and Rs 92.89 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue soared to Rs 911 crore from Rs 500 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda surged to Rs 207 crore from Rs 92.77 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin improving to 22.73 per cent from 18.43 per cent Y-o-Y.

Inox Green Energy: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 41 crore, reversing a Rs 15 crore loss Y-o-Y but down from Rs 64 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue was Rs 611 crore versus Rs 600 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 198 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin declining to 19.06 per cent from 33.06 per cent Y-o-Y.

KPI Green Energy: The company and its subsidiary commissioned 40.16 MW of renewable power projects.

Waaree Energies: Secured a notification of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to set up a 90,000 MT per annum green hydrogen production facility under the SIGHT (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition) Scheme – Model 1, Tranche II.

Aurobindo Pharma: Subsidiary Curateq Biologics received a positive opinion from the EMA for biosimilar Dyrupeg, with European Commission approval expected in April 2025.

Engineers India: Awarded a project management consultancy (PMC) services contract worth Rs 2.22 billion by HPCL.

Vedanta: Successfully produced the first slab from its rolled products debottlenecking project at BALCO, increasing production capacity from 50 KTPA to 100 KTPA.

Rain Industries: Subsidiary Rain Carbon to set up a coal tar distillation facility in APSEZ, with Phase I expected to commence in H2 2025 at a cost of $5 million.