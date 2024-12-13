Stocks to watch, Dec 13: RIL, HDFC Bank, JK Tyre, Zomato, TCS, NBCC, L&T

Stocks to Watch on December 13, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading lower by 113 points at 24,536. In the previous session, Sensex shed 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,548.70, down 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today (December 13, 2024):

Reliance Industries (RIL): Russia’s state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major RIL in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, as per reports.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender received an administrative warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The December 9 letter highlighted alleged noncompliance with certain provisions of regulations governing merchant bankers, capital issuance, and insider trading.

Axis Bank: The mutual fund investment wing of the bank, Axis Asset Management Company (Axis AMC) has opened a new branch in GIFT City, India’s premier international financial services centre.

Zomato: The goods and services tax (GST) department in Thane has imposed a tax demand of Rs 803.4 crore on the food delivery aggregator Zomato, including interest and penalty.

Siemens: The company announced the appointment of Harish Shekar as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company's energy business with effect from January 1, 2025.

Titan: Titan’s luxury brand Zoya is eyeing 20 stores in the next three to four years, CEO of the brand’s jewellery division, Ajoy Chawla, said on the sidelines of a Zoya boutique launch in Kolkata, marking the entry of the brand in East India.

JK Tyre: Germany's DEG will provide the tyre manufacturer with a long-term loan of €30 million (Rs267 crore).

Tata Motors: The commercial vehicle manufacturer has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its entire range of trucks and buses. The increase will take effect on January 1, 2025.

NBCC: The company has been appointed as a project management consultant to complete Supertech Ltd's 16 real estate projects at a cost of nearly Rs 9,500 crore, a move that will provide relief to thousands of homebuyers.

Tech Mahindra: The tech company has collaborated with American software firm ServiceNow to launch the One E2E Platform, a GenAI-powered enterprise service management solution.

State Bank of India (SBI): The public sector lender is seeking a ¥30 billion ($197 million) facility, according to reports, adding to a record volume of yen loans raised by borrowers in Asia excluding Japan this year.

TCS: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced to extend of its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second-largest mobile operator in the Danish market, for the next five years.

L&T: Larden and Toubro's (L&T's) data centre business L&T-Cloudfiniti has on boarded the first major customer at its hyperscale data centre in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The public sector lender is planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore from maiden infrastructure bonds this month as part of an exercise to raise resources to expand the loan book.

Ashok Leyland: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 345.58 crore for supplying 1,475 BSVI diesel fuel-type passenger bus chassis to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. Meanwhile, LLC Ashok Leyland Russia, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated.