Stocks to Watch, Dec 16: RIL, Dixon Tech, Lupin, Zinka Logistics, Sky Gold

Stocks to watch on Monday, December 16, 2024: Indian equities are expected to have a sluggish start on Friday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading lower by 66 points than Nifty50 futures at 24,774 level.

On Friday, the key benchmarks settled in green with the BSE Sensex closing 843 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 82,133.12, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,768.30, rising 219 points or 0.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Reliance Industries: Company acquires a 74 per cent equity stake in Navi Mumbai IIA Private Limited for 1,628 crore rupees. The remaining 26 per cent stake will continue to be held by CIDCO.

Dixon Technologies: Company signs a binding term sheet with Vivo India for a proposed joint venture, which will focus on the OEM business of electronic devices, including smartphones.

Lupin: Company acquires three trademarks from Boehringer Ingelheim to strengthen its diabetes portfolio. The trademarks, Gibtulio, Gibtulio Met, and Ajaduo, are key components for diabetes treatment and will transfer to Lupin by March.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics received a positive opinion from EMA for its biosimilar Zefylti, used to treat neutropenia and mobilize peripheral progenitor cells (PBPCs). Afcons Infrastructure: The company secured a significant contract from MP Metro Rail Corporation for a 1,007 crore rupees metro rail project.

RITES: The company bags a project implementation service order from the Ministry of External Affairs for constructing an Integrated Check Post, valued at 297.67 crore rupees, to be completed over 59 months.

Happy Forgings: Company secures an order worth 140 crore rupees to supply crankshafts for the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Aeroflex Industries: The company's board approves raising up to 400 crore rupees via QIP.

JSW Steel: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday that it had restituted properties worth 4,025 crore rupees to JSW, the successful resolution applicant of the former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. This action was carried out under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Sky Gold: Company plans to enter the lab-grown diamonds segment in the next two quarters.

HBL Power Systems: Company wins an order worth 1,522 crore rupees from "Chittaranjan Locomotive Works" for supply, installation, and commissioning of on-board train collision avoidance system (TCAS) (Kavach) equipment.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Company clarifies that news about six submarines under Project P751 is unconfirmed and no information has been received from the Indian Navy or Ministry of Defence.

Premier Explosives: Company enters an MOU with Global Munition for a joint venture, with the JV equity ratio at 51:49.

Adani Green Energy: The company’s subsidiary Adani Green Energy Sixty Nine has been incorporated. The entity, being acquired, belongs to the generation of power using renewable sources of energy.

Nazara Technologies: Company’s material subsidiary NODWIN Gaming acquires 100 per cent of Trinity Gaming for 24 crore rupees.

Bharat Forge: Company approves additional investment of 48 crore rupees in Kalyani Powertrain.

KSSL: Company unit to acquire 25 per cent of Edgelab’s equity share capital, with the acquisition valued at 2.5 crore euros.

Zinka Logistics: It reported a net loss of 270 crore rupees in Q2, compared to a loss of 47.7 crore rupees in the same period last year. However, the company saw a significant increase in revenue, which stood at 98.8 crore rupees, up from 63.4 crore rupees in Q2 of the previous year. In terms of operational performance, the company achieved an Ebitda gain of 15 crore rupees, a substantial improvement from a loss of 34.1 crore rupees in the same quarter last year. The company’s Q2 Ebitda margin stood at 15.18 per cent.

Globus Spirits: Company launches new brands in Uttar Pradesh, "Shola Shabnam" and "Nimboo," priced at 50-70 rupees for 180ml in aseptic brick packs.

Genus Power Infrastructures: Company announces the commencement of commercial production of its smart electronic energy meter manufacturing facility in Assam.

Vedanta: Shares of Anil Agarwal-owned mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. will be in focus ahead of its board meeting on Monday, December 16, to consider its fourth interim dividend for FY 2025.

Biocon: EMA’s CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) recommended approval of Biocon's biosimilar YESINTEK, enabling the company to expand its footprint in Europe.

