Stocks to Watch, Dec 31, 2024: RIL, Lupin, ITC, Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet

Stocks to Watch on December 31, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 159.7 points lower at 23,657. In the previous session, Sensex shed 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end Monday's trading session at 78,248.13. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended down by 168.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 23,644.90.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain on radar today (December 31, 2024):

Listing today: Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing will list on NSE and BSE.

Adani Enterprises: The company has entered into an agreement to sell its entire stake of around 44 per cent in the FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar (AWL). The stake sale, which will be executed in two tranches, is expected to generate approximately $2.2 billion, or Rs 18,817 crore, for the Adani group upon completion.

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL is seeking a premium of at least $3.5 per barrel over an international benchmark for crude oil it produces for eastern offshore KG-D6 block, according to the tender the firm put out on Monday.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical major has acquired Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly and company, a move aimed at strengthening its diabetes portfolio.

Adani Green Energy: The company's Chief Executive Officer Amit Singh will step down from his position and take charge as CEO of the International Energy Business of the Adani Group from April 1, 2025. Ashish Khanna, who is the CEO of the international business, will take charge as Adani Green Energy CEO.

ITC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata, has approved demerging ITC’s hotel business, effective December 16. ITC Hotels will be listed within 60 days of receiving the NCLT order. The record date is set as January 6, 2025, to determine ITC shareholders eligible for equity shares of ITC Hotels under the demerger.

IT stocks: India’s information technology (IT) services sector is likely to see steady revenue growth of 7-9 per cent in the next financial year (FY26), led by a gradual pick-up in relevant spending— mainly by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and gen-AI sectors — in the US and parts of Europe.

SpiceJet: The airline is set to initiate discussions with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing to resume deliveries of B737 Max planes from its 2017 order, the airline's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said on Monday. In January 2017, SpiceJet signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 205 planes, including 100 B737 Max aircraft.

Hindalco: The Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship expects to begin production at the Meenakshi coal mine in Odisha in 2028. The coal mine is a fully explored block with a peak rated capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum and 285.23 million tonnes of geological reserves.

Bata India: The board of directors of Bata India approved the introduction of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) aimed at eligible workers at the Bata Shatak Unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substation, sectioning post (SPs) and sub-sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott connected transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved P. Suriaraj as the Executive Director of the bank for a period of 3 years.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The company's board approved its arm Jubilant Infrastructure to purchase a 6.67 per cent equity share in Forum I Aviation Private Limited (FAPL) from Hero Fincorp Limited and Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal.

Power Grid Corporation: The company transferred 26 per cent residual equity shareholding in four associate companies-- Powergrid Kala Amb Transmission Ltd., Powergrid Parli Transmission Ltd., Powergrid Warora Transmission Ltd. and Powergrid Jabalpur Transmission Ltd., collectively referred to as Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust.

GMR Airport: The company has issued a letter of comfort to ICICI Bank for a Rs 100 crore working capital facility being availed by its subsidiary, GMR Nagpur International Airport.

Prataap Snacks: A fire incident took place at one of the company's manufacturing units situated in Jammu and Kashmir, no casualties were reported. Further, the company has adequate insurance coverage and has informed the Insurance Company about the incident and coordinated with them to ascertain the loss/damage caused due to the fire.