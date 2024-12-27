Stocks to Watch, Dec 27: Concord Enviro, Gensol Eng, Dixon Tech, NHPC

Stocks to watch on Friday, December 27, 2024: Indian equities are eyeing for a flat to negative start on Friday, hinted GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 4 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 23,952 level.

On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled mixed with the BSE Sensex closing flat at 78,472.48, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,750.20, rising 22 points or 0.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Friday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Listings today: Concord Enviro Systems IPO, Sanathan Textiles IPO, Mamata Machinery IPO, DAM Capital Advisors IPO, and Transrail Lighting IPO will list on the NSE and BSE today.

Gensol Engineering: Secures a Rs 897 crore EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy for 225 MW solar PV projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda, Gujarat.

Dixon Technologies: Subsidiary Dixon Electro Manufacturing signs an MoU with Cellecor Gadgets for manufacturing refrigerators and related components.

Mankind Pharma: Partners with Innovent Biologics to exclusively license and commercialize cancer immunotherapy drug Sintilimab in the Indian market.

Power Mech Projects: Bags an order worth Rs 186 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Signs an MoU with Coca-Cola India to procure sparkling beverage products and other offerings from Coca-Cola. Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Approves slump sale of power undertaking for Rs 200 crore. Approves Rs 40 crore investment in IGREL Mahidad. Approves Rs 200 crore investment for a 26 per cent stake in Flurry Wind Energy. Signs an MoU with Coca-Cola India to procure sparkling beverage products and other offerings from Coca-Cola.

Aarti Pharmalabs: Abakkus Asset Manager acquires 10.7 lakh shares worth Rs 61.5 crore at an average price of Rs 575.04/share. Promoter entities Tulip Family Trust and Orchid Family Trust sold 10 lakh shares.

NHPC: Three units of 250 MW each from the Subansiri Lower HE Project to be completed by May 2025. Remaining five units of 250 MW each to be completed by May 2026 in a phased manner.

Lords Chloro Alkali: Increases production capacity to 300 TPD with the operationalization of an additional 90 TPD expansion.

Dhani Services: Juventus Estate obtains registration for Indiabulls Estate & Club-I Project.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing —Lemon Tree Hotel, Bapane, Maharashtra. The property, which shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, is expected to open in FY 2026.

RPP Infra Projects: To consider a partnership agreement with a paper packaging industry involving a contribution of Rs 8 crore and a profit-sharing ratio of 95 per cent.

Rose Merc: Acquires a 30.07 per cent stake in Emirates Holding FZ LLC.

Renaissance Global: Approves additional investment of up to Rs 90 crore in Dubai based company Verigold Jewellery FZCO.