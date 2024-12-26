Stocks to Watch, Dec 26: IOC, Gland Pharma, BPCL, Ramky Infra, Ceigall

Stocks to watch on Thursday, December 26, 2024: Indian equities are eyeing for a flat to positive start on Thursday, hinted GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 23 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,952 level.

On Tuesday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 67 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 78,472.87, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,727.65, falling 25 points or 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Indian Oil Corporation: Plans to sign an agreement with the Odisha government in January for a Naphtha Cracker Project at Paradip, with an investment exceeding Rs 61,000 crore.

Gland Pharma: The company reported receiving 10 observations from ANSM France following an inspection at Cenexi's Fontenay manufacturing facility.

Welspun Corp: Wins a Rs 130 crore order from Saudi Arabia for steel pipes and coating.

NALCO India: Signs a mining lease deed for the amalgamated Utkal-D and Utkal-E coal blocks, enhancing coal production capacity to 4 MTPA.

Ramky Infrastructure: Receives a letter of acceptance for a Rs 215.08 crore project from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

BPCL: Emerged as the lowest bidder for NTPC’s 150 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Project with an estimated capital outlay of Rs 756.45 crore and projected annual revenue of Rs 100 crore.

Max India: Announces the sale of three floors in Announces the sale of three floors in Max Towers for an aggregate consideration of Rs 105 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India: Twenty Four Seven Retail Stores has filed a suit seeking Rs 2 crore in royalty and damages.

Walchandnagar Industries: Secures a significant purchase order worth approximately Rs 44.94 crore from Fluorine Korea Co. Ltd.

Panacea Biotec: Receives a UNICEF award worth Rs 127 crore for the supply of 115 million doses of bOPV in 2025.

Arihant Superstructures: Acquires 11 acres adjoining World Villas, increasing revenue potential to over Rs 1,200 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Subsidiary Apollo Healthco to acquire the software business of Searchlight Health for Rs 67.5 crore.

Religare Enterprises: has announced that its key subsidiary, Religare Broking Ltd (RBL), has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for changes in management, shareholding, and control. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's restructuring process.

Bharat Forge: Approves an investment of Rs 349.83 crore in its arm, Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH.

Ceigall India: Subsidiary Subsidiary Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway Pvt. Ltd. signed a concession agreement with NHAI for a Rs 981 crore six-lane highway project under HAM.

Nisus Finance Services: Reports H1 consolidated net profit of Rs 18.8 crore versus Rs 5.1 crore YoY, with revenue rising to Rs 32.9 crore from Rs 12.1 crore YoY.

Biocon: Receives a USFDA EIR with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status, indicating the inspection as closed.

Aarti Drugs: Gains approval to export APIs such as Ciprofloxacin HCL and Celecoxib to the US market, following a USFDA EIR for its manufacturing facility.

Ace Software Export: Signs a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a UK-based entity to explore a joint venture.

NTPC Green Energy: The subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. comes into focus as the shareholder lock-in period ends today.

Listing today: Identical Brains Studios (SME) will make its debut on the NSE SME.