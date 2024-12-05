Stocks to Watch, Dec 5, 2024: Indus Towers, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, IGL

Stocks to Watch on December 5, 2024: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:15 AM, were trading lower by 37 points at 24,525. In the previous session, Sensex settled 110.58 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 80,956.33 and the NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,467.45, up 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in the limelight today (December 5, 2024):

Indus Towers: British telecom company Vodafone is planning to sell a 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of about Rs 856 crore and use the residual amount to pay outstanding dues of its Indian venture Vodafone Idea. The transaction is valued at around Rs 2,841 crore according to Wednesday’s closing price of Indus Towers stock at Rs 358.75 apiece on the BSE.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company completed the acquisition of a 15 per cent stake in E2E Networks Limited via preferential allotment on December 4, 2024. The secondary acquisition of 6 per cent from the promoter of E2E Networks Limited is expected to be completed on or before May 30, 2025.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): The company's board will consider the bonus issue in a meeting on December 10, 2024.

Hero MotoCorp: The 2-wheeler company is offering Vida V2 intensifying competition in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment of electric two-wheelers. The company launched 3 variants of the V2 series of electric scooters - VIDA V2 – PRO, PLUS, and LITE, with a starting price of Rs 96,000.

Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is pushing for an expansion of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment and network products to further localise the manufacturing of key equipment and quickly capture the export demand for 4G and 5G gears.

Torrent Pharma: The pharma company will acquire brands Cospiaq (empagliflozin) Cospiaq Met (empagliflozin + metformin) and Xilingio (empagliflozin + linagliptin) from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI). The acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2025 Torrent has been marketing these brands since 2022 as part of an existing co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Force Motors: The company has reported a 0.05 per cent rise in total sales for November, with 1,885 units sold, up from 1,884 units sold in the same month last year.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has clarified that it is in commercial negotiation for three new Scorpene-class submarines under Project 75.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank's arm Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) is all set to enter the private credit market with the launch of a fund, which aims to raise between Rs 1,500 crore and 2,000 crore, next month.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender's subsidiary Axis Securities has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) pertaining to alleged front-running by one of its dealers. The firm paid Rs 14.62 lakh as the settlement amount, recommended by Sebi’s advisory committee and approved by a panel of whole-time members.

PG Electroplast: The company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on December 4. The board has approved the floor price at Rs 705.18 per share.

Bharat Forge: The company launched its QIP on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at a floor price of Rs 1,323.54 per share.

Bondada Engineering: The company bagged an order from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency for designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning with a maintenance contract for 5 years including remote monitoring systems of smart solar street light systems on the identified existing electric pole under Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana in Bihar State on EPC basis. The order is amounting to Rs 1,08,90,02,500.

Technopack Polymers: The company's board has approved the issuance of one bonus share for every one share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date.

HT Media: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of HT Mobile Solutions with the company.