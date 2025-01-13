Stocks to Watch, Jan 13: HCL Tech, Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Pru, Biocon

Stocks to watch on Monday, January 13, 2025: Indian equities are eyeing a negative start on Monday, hinted GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 183 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 23,317 level.

On Friday, the key benchmarks settled red with the BSE Sensex closing 241 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 77,378.91, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,431.50, falling 95 points or 0.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: HCL Technologies, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Delta Corp, Den Networks, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Lotus Chocolate, Urja Global, Sarthak Industries, and Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin will announce their quarterly earnings on January 13.

Avenue Supermarts: Q3 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 723 crore versus Rs 690 crore (Y-o-Y) and Rs 659 crore (Q-o-Q). Revenue for the quarter stands at Rs 15,972 crore versus Rs 13,572 crore (Y-o-Y) and Rs 14,444 crore (Q-o-Q).

ICICI Prudential: December 2024 annualised premium equivalent (APE) at Rs 866 crore, up 15.6 per cent (Y-o-Y). New business premium grows 3.9 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Biocon: The USFDA classifies Biocon Biologics’ Johor Bahru, Malaysia site as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).

Just Dial: Reports Q3 standalone net profit of Rs 130 crore versus Rs 92 crore (Y-o-Y) and Rs 154 crore (Q-o-Q). Revenue rises to Rs 287 crore versus Rs 265 crore (Y-o-Y). Ebitda improves to Rs 86.6 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore (Y-o-Y), with margins increasing to 30.14 per cent from 22.79 per cent (Y-o-Y).

PCBL: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 93.1 crore versus Rs 150 crore (Y-o-Y). Revenue rises to Rs 2,010 crore versus Rs 1,660 crore (Y-o-Y). Ebitda improves to Rs 318 crore versus Rs 278 crore (Y-o-Y), with margins slightly lower at 15.82 per cent versus 16.84 per cent (Y-o-Y). Declares an interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

Waaree Energies: To acquire Enel Green Power India for Rs 792 crore. The entity specialises in renewable energy generation.

JSW Energy: Completes acquisition of SPversus and 125 MW renewable assets from Hetero Group, valued at Rs 630 crore.

NLC India: Signs a joint venture agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited to develop solar power projects in Assam.

Power Grid Corp: Acquires Kudankulam ISTS Transmission, including a 400KV transmission line in Tamil Nadu, for Rs 7.44 crore.

GNA Axles: Q3 Ebitda rises to Rs 52.45 crore versus Rs 47.1 crore (Y-o-Y), with margins improving to 14 per cent from 13.19 per cent (Y-o-Y). Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 34.8 crore versus Rs 32 crore (Y-o-Y).

Equinox India Developments: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 22.2 crore versus a loss of Rs 38.7 crore (Y-o-Y) and profit of Rs 24.1 crore (Q-o-Q). Revenue jumps to Rs 278 crore versus Rs 100 crore (Y-o-Y). Ebitda stands at Rs 3.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 33.1 crore (Y-o-Y), with margins at 1.11 per cent.

Interarch Building: Secures Rs 221 crore orders in the semiconductor and lithium-ion battery sector from Tata Projects Ltd, marking a transformative step in India’s tech landscape.

Poly Medicure: Forms a joint venture with Ampin C&I Power to set up a solar power project in Haryana. Poly Medicure will hold a 26 per cent stake in the venture.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: 24.9 MW Rehar Small Hydro Power Project, installed by Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP, synchronizes with the grid and begins trial production.

Varroc Engineering: Receives NCLT approval for amalgamation of Varroc Polymers with the company.