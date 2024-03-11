Home / Markets / News / JM Financial shares eye another round of panic selling; here's why

JM Financial shares eye another round of panic selling; here's why

Stocks to Watch on Monday, March 11: Sebi has barred JM Financial from accepting new mandates to act as a lead manager for the public issue of debt securities

Web Exclusive
Photo: X @@JMFSLtd
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Negative news flow isn't stopping for investors of JM Financial. On Monday, March 11, market participants will react to Sebi's decision to bar the company from taking new mandate to act as a lead manager for any public issue of debt securities.

On Thursday, March 7, the market regulator said that JM Financial, along with its connected group entities, prima facie gave an assured exit to certain investors at a profit thereby incentivising them to apply in the public issue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The scheme, it noted, involved getting individual investors, who would otherwise not have participated in the issue, to make applications not just by providing funds to them but also by assuring them an exit at a profit on the listing day.

Sebi, thus, has barred JM Financial from accepting new mandates to act as a lead manager for the public issue of debt securities, for flouting regulatory norm.

However, JM Financial can continue to act as a lead manager for the public issue of debt securities for a period of 60 days in case of existing mandates, Sebi said.

According to the regulator's interim order, Sebi undertook a routine examination of the public issues of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) during the year 2023.

The investigation focused on the activities of JM Financial and its related entities in a particular debt issue. The manner, however, in which subscriptions were managed in this public issue of debt instruments was "shocking", Sebi said.

"The transactions at every stage of this public issue appear to have been done in a pre-determined and pre-meditated manner; and executed clinically to ensure subscription and success," it added.

In an exchange filing, JM Financial Ltd said it would fully cooperate with capital market regulator Sebi in its investigation into the public issue of debt securities case.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on Jan 15: Wipro, HCL Tech, Jio Fin, BHEL, Tata Consumer

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 13: Protean, Sun TV, CIL, ONGC, BF Utilities

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj duo, LIC, JSW Infra, Adan Ent, HDFC Bank, DLF

Will Tata Group shares halt their one-way rally? Check details here

What could weigh on InterGlobe Aviation shares today? All you need to know

Sebi extends deadline for comments on revamp of nominations framework

Street Signs: Easing the IPO fervor, Long road to mkt hour extension, more

Stress disclosures on small, mid-cap funds by AMCs from March: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :stocks to watchJM FinancialMarketsStocks in focus

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story