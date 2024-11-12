Stocks to watch, Nov 12: SBI, Britannia, Nykaa, Hindalco, ONGC, IRFC, LIC

Stocks to watch, Tuesday, Nov. 12: Indian shares are expected to open flat amid mixed global cues. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures, at the last count, were trading flat with a negative bias at 24,224.5.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex ended lower by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32, while the Nifty50 declined 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20.

Here is a list of stocks that will be on the radar for today's (November 12) session:

Q2 results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Hyundai Motor India, Zydus Lifesciences, Bosch, General Insurance Corporation of India, Ashoka Buildcon, Cello World, CESC, EIH, Finolex Cables, Samvardhana Motherson International, Natco Pharma, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty and others will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Hindalco: Copper and aluminium maker reported a net profit of Rs 3,909 crore, up 78 per cent, from Rs 2,196 crore a year ago. The company's revenue was up 7.4 per cent for the quarter under review to Rs 58,203 crore as compared to Rs 54,169 crore a year ago.

Britannia: The biscuit maker's net profit declined 9.6 per cent to Rs 531.5 crore in Q2FY25 as compared to Rs 587.59 crore a year ago. The company’s total revenue grew 5.1 per cent to Rs 4,713.6 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 4,485.23 crore a year ago.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Domino's parent reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the quarter ending September 30 (Q2FY25) in comparison with Rs 97.2 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,954.72 crore as compared to Rs 1368.6 crore a year ago.

Godfrey Phillips: Cigarette maker reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 248.31 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY25) as compared to Rs 202.06 crore a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,651.42 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,374.55 crore in the year-ago period.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a rise in second-quarter (Q2FY25) standalone profit by 17 per cent to Rs 11,984 crore in the quarter that ended September 30 as compared to Rs 10,238.1 crore a year ago.

Vedanta: Metals major said it plans to invest around $500 million in its group company, AvanStrate Inc., a global display glass manufacturer. Vedanta secured a 98 per cent stake in ASI earlier this year.

L&T Tech: Engineering and technology services firm announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based Intelliswift, for $110 million. The acquisition aims to deepen its offerings across software product development, platform engineering, digital integration, data, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ambuja Cements: Gautam Adani-led company has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a majority stake in CK Birla group firm Orient Cement in a Rs 8,100-crore deal.

HealthCare Global Enterprises: The company has announced the sale of its diagnostic business Triesta, to its subsidiary, HCG Nagpur Cancer Hospital, and Research Institute Oncology. The transaction is valued at Rs 135 crore and is expected to be completed by December 1.

Delta Corp, Nazara Tech, and other online gaming stocks: India’s gaming market grew 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) by revenue to $3.8 billion in 2023-24 (FY24), despite the newly imposed 28 per cent blanket goods and service tax (GST) on online gaming, according to a report by gaming-focused venture capital firm Lumikai.

Pharma stocks: The Indian Pharma Market (IPM) registered a 6.1 per cent value growth in October 2024 with major therapies showing positive value growth, according to a report by market research body Pharmarack.

LIC: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has realigned its commission structures for its distributors in accordance with new surrender value norms but has no plans to introduce any “clawback”, it said in a post-earnings analyst call on Friday.

SBI: State Bank of India expects loan book growth of 14– 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for 2024-25 (FY25). This comes after a moderation in credit growth in the banking system to 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y till October 18 this financial year. The industry is projected to post credit growth around 13 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25.

IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has raised Rs 1,415 crore through bonds maturing in 15 years at a coupon rate of 7.14 per cent, as per reports.

CAMS and KFintech: The two registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) have forged a new standalone entity to operate the mutual fund (MF) central platform. The joint venture (JV) will explore monetisation opportunities for the MF platform while also increasing the services.