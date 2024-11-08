Stocks to Watch, Nov 8: Lupin, Cochin Shipyard, Astral, Emami, RVNL, NHPC

Stocks to watch on Friday, November 8, 2024: Indian equities are expected to have a flat to negative start on Friday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading slightly lower by 13 points than Nifty50 futures at 24,287 level.

On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 836 points or 1.04 per cent lower at 79,541.79, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,199.35, falling 284 points or 1.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Friday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 193 crore, which is slightly lower than Rs 200 crore in the same period last year and Rs 180 crore from the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 1,097 crore from Rs 954 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. The company’s Ebitda was Rs 196 crore, showing a slight increase from Rs 195 crore in the previous year. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 17.87 per cent, compared to 20.43 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

Lupin: Lupin’s Q2FY25 net profit grew to Rs 850 crore, up from Rs 490 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter reached Rs 5,670 crore, compared to Rs 5,040 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. The company’s Ebitda grew to Rs 1,340 crore, up from Rs 920 crore in the previous year, with the Ebitda margin improving to 23.63 per cent from 18.21 per cent Y-o-Y.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop 1 million square feet of residential apartments in West Chennai. The project is estimated to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 800 crore.

Astral: Astral reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 110 crore, slightly lower than Rs 131 crore in the same period last year, but higher than Rs 120 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased marginally to Rs 1,370 crore from Rs 1,363 crore Y-o-Y. The company's Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 210 crore, down from Rs 220 crore in the previous year, while the Ebitda margin declined to 15.33 per cent from 16.15 per cent Y-o-Y. Astral also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Emami: Emami posted a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 210 crore, an increase from Rs 180 crore in the same period last year and Rs 150 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 890 crore, slightly up from Rs 865 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda grew to Rs 250 crore from Rs 230 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 28.12 per cent, up from 27.02 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

RVNL: RVNL reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 290 crore, down from Rs 394 crore in the same period last year but up from Rs 220 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue decreased slightly to Rs 4,850 crore from Rs 4,914 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda fell to Rs 270 crore from Rs 300 crore, with the Ebitda margin declining to 5.59 per cent from 6.07 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA): Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 125 crore, up from Rs 89.2 crore in the same period last year and Rs 113 crore in the previous quarter. The company's revenue remained flat at Rs 690 crore, compared to the same period last year. Ebitda increased to Rs 170 crore from Rs 150 crore Y-o-Y, with the Ebitda margin rising to 24.63 per cent, up from 21.69 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

Disa India: Disa India posted a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 12.49 crore, up from Rs 8.3 crore in the same period last year and Rs 15.19 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 86.74 crore, compared to Rs 80.5 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. The company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 12.06 crore, compared to Rs 11.16 crore in the previous year. The Ebitda margin remained stable at 13.9 per cent, almost the same as last year's 13.87 per cent.

Mahanagar Gas: Mahanagar Gas has entered into a partnership for cell manufacturing with International Battery Co., India Pvt Ltd. As part of this deal, Mahanagar Gas will hold at least 40 per cent of IBC India, with an investment of Rs 230 crore in the venture.

Cummins India: Cummins India delivered a solid Q2FY25 performance with a net profit of Rs 450 crore, up from Rs 330 crore in the same period last year and Rs 420 crore in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue increased to Rs 2,450 crore, compared to Rs 1,870 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. The Ebitda rose to Rs 480 crore from Rs 339 crore last year, and the Ebitda margin improved to 19.65 per cent, up from 18.12 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

Wipro: Wipro launched the ‘Google Gemini Experience Zone’ in Bengaluru to drive AI innovation for enterprises. This zone will offer businesses a chance to leverage Google’s cutting-edge AI technologies to improve their operations.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Ahmedabad has sanctioned the merger of its subsidiary Stratatech Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd (SMRPL) with Mahan Energen Ltd (MEL), marking an important restructuring step in the company’s operations.

G R Infraprojects: G R Infraprojects reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 194 crore, down from Rs 220 crore in the same period last year but higher than Rs 156 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter decreased to Rs 1,394 crore from Rs 1,882 crore Y-o-Y. Despite the drop in revenue, the company saw an improvement in its Ebitda margin, which rose to 25.32 per cent from 24.81 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

NHPC: NHPC’s Q2FY25 net profit declined to Rs 91 crore, from Rs 154.6 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Revenue increased slightly to Rs 305 crore from Rs 293 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda grew to Rs 180 crore, up from Rs 177 crore, though the Ebitda margin slipped to 58.95 per cent from 60.32 per cent Y-o-Y.

Uniparts India: Uniparts India reported a decline in Q2FY25 net profit to Rs 21.1 crore, compared to Rs 33 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Revenue also decreased to Rs 240 crore from Rs 294 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda dropped to Rs 36.58 crore from Rs 53.6 crore last year, and the Ebitda margin contracted to 15.15 per cent, down from 18.26 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

Windsor Machines: Windsor Machines reported a Q2FY25 net loss of Rs 26 crore, a sharp decline from a net profit of Rs 1.5 crore in the same period last year and a loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for Q2FY25 fell to Rs 59.1 crore from Rs 89.3 crore Y-o-Y.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech: Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 5.28 crore, up from Rs 2.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased to Rs 52.5 crore, compared to Rs 43.6 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. The company’s Ebitda improved to Rs 7.3 crore, up from Rs 4.06 crore last year, with an Ebitda margin of 13.90 per cent, compared to 9.33 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

Allcargo Gati: Allcargo Gati posted a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 3 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 19 lakh in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 426 crore, slightly lower than Rs 440 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. The company’s Ebitda rose to Rs 17.9 crore from Rs 14.9 crore last year, with the Ebitda margin improving to 4.20 per cent from 3.37 per cent Y-o-Y.

ITD Cementation India: ITD Cementation reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 72 crore, compared to Rs 53.6 crore in the same period last year but lower than Rs 100 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,990 crore, up from Rs 1,610 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Ebitda was Rs 180 crore, higher than Rs 170 crore last year, though the Ebitda margin decreased to 9.13 per cent from 10.35 per cent Y-o-Y.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: Yatharth Hospital reported a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore, up from Rs 27.6 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue for Q2FY25 reached Rs 218 crore, compared to Rs 170 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Ebitda stood at Rs 54.6 crore, up from Rs 45.6 crore last year, with an Ebitda margin of 25.09 per cent, slightly lower than 26.60 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Kennametal India: Kennametal India posted a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 25 crore, up from Rs 17.1 crore in the same period last year but down from Rs 30.3 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 270 crore, compared to Rs 260 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Ebitda improved to Rs 42.4 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 15.68 per cent, compared to 13.53 per cent in the previous year.

AGI Greenpac: AGI Greenpac’s Q2FY25 net profit stood at Rs 72.08 crore, compared to Rs 56.14 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter decreased slightly to Rs 60 crore from Rs 61.5 crore Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda improved to Rs 154 crore, up from Rs 134 crore last year, with an Ebitda margin of 25.74 per cent, compared to 21.75 per cent in Q2FY25 FY23.

Emcure Pharma: Emcure Pharma posted a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 190 crore, up from Rs 140 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter grew to Rs 2,000 crore, compared to Rs 1,660 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Ebitda rose to Rs 380 crore from Rs 330 crore Y-o-Y while the Ebitda margin decreased slightly to 19.02 per cent from 19.79 per cent in the previous year.

VA Tech Wabag: VA Tech Wabag’s Q2FY25 net profit stood at Rs 70.6 crore, compared to Rs 60.2 crore in Q2FY25 FY23. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 70 crore, up from Rs 66.5 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda increased to Rs 98.9 crore from Rs 86.4 crore last year, with an Ebitda margin of 14.12 per cent, compared to 12.99 per cent Y-o-Y.

Aavas Financiers: Aavas Financiers reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 150 crore, up from Rs 120 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter reached Rs 580 crore, compared to Rs 497 crore in Q2FY25 FY23.

NCC: NCC reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 163 crore, up from Rs 77.3 crore in the same period last year. Results today Several prominent companies are set to announce their Q2 results for the current fiscal on Friday, with key firms including Aarti Industries, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Cholamandalam Financial, ESAB India, and Fortis Healthcare. Other notable companies in focus are India Cements, MRF, Motherson Sumi, Info Edge, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, and Welspun Corp. These results are expected to attract considerable investor attention given the market significance of these firms across various sectors.