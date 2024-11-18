Stocks to watch, Nov. 18: Hero MotoCorp, Glenmark Pharma, Waaree Energies

Stocks to watch on November 18, 2024: Indian shares are expected to open lower amid mixed global cues. Around 7:40 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96.2 points lower at 23,505.5.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex shed 110.64 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 77,580.31. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,532.70, down 26.35 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus for today's (November 18) session:

Q2 results: Waaree Energies, Valecha Engineering, Godavari Biorefineries, and Samyak International will release quarterly earnings today.

Hero MotoCorp: The country’s biggest two-wheeler maker on Thursday reportd a 5.6 per cent jump in its net profit and an impressive 10 per cent growth in its consolidated revenues during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25). The company's consolidated revenue rose to Rs 10,482.93 crore while net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 1063 crore.

Glenmark Pharma: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 354 crore (nearly $42 million) for the quarter ended September 30, as compared with a loss of Rs 81.95 crore a year ago.

Sobha: Realty firm posted a 75 per cent increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 26.08 crore for the September quarter as compared to Rs 14.94 crore a year ago.

Muthoot Finance: Gold loan major’s consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25) rose by 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,321 crore, compared to Rs 1,095 crore in Q2 FY24.

E.I.D Parry: Sugar manufacturer E.I.D. Parry India Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 591.66 crore as compared to Rs 781.85 crore a year ago.

Adani Energy Solutions & Tata Power: Tata and Adani are looking to extend their competition from power distribution to offering cooling solutions. Cooling solutions involve setting up a single large central unit that uses chilled water to meet the cooling needs of multiple establishments.

Indraprastha Gas & Adani Total Gas: City gas companies are mulling an increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices after supplies of cheaper input gas was cut for the second time in a month, but the government officials say the retailers must give a cost breakup to justify the hike.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The board of Zee Entertainment has enhanced the performance targets for its MD and CEO Punit Goenka for his re-appointment, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group stocks: As part of its ‘Vision 2030’ growth strategy, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has formed a corporate centre for expansion, innovation and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of India (BoI) will focus on 1,000 branches out of its 5,200-branch network to attract high net-worth individuals (HNIs) to garner durable money, amid growing pressure on its retail deposits. This is part of a plan to enhance the granularity of deposits and set up a wealth management business by March 2026.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) has completed the merger of its media assets with the India business of global media house Walt Disney to form a new joint venture worth Rs 70,352 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings: ACME Sun Power, an arm of ACME Solar, has bagged a Rs 3,753 crore term loan financing from REC for the development and construction of 320 MW of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects in collaboration with SJVN, in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Hindustan Zinc: The company has been awarded a composite licence for a gold mining block in Rajasthan through state government auctions. The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dugocha gold block.

Cyient: The company has announced the expansion of its partnership with Allegro MicroSystems Inc to develop next-generation magnetic sensors and power semiconductor products for the automotive industry.