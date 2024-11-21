Stocks to watch, Nov 21: Adani Group stocks, Cipla, UPL, BoB, Tata Tech

Stocks to watch on November 21, 2024: Amid mixed global cues, around 6:48 AM, GIFT Nifty futures edged higher by 72 points at 23,607. The US markets, on Wednesday, closed mixed, while, the Asian markets are currently trading lower.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex added 239.37 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 77,578.38. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled higher at 23,518.50, up 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in the spotlight for today's (November 21) session:

Adani Group stocks: Gautam Adani, the billionaire chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group has been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme, as per reports.

Nestle: The FMCG major is said to boost advertising and marketing, trim costs by at least $2.8 billion by 2027, and carve out its water and premium drinks businesses into a standalone global unit as it looks to drive growth under its new chief.

Bharti Airtel: In its first big sourcing agreement since its August 2022, orders for 5G deployment, the telecom giant has announced it has awarded Nokia a multiyear, multibillion extension deal for 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states.

Cipla: Cipla's US-based arm is recalling 1,875 boxes of Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets (1,000 mg, 10-count bottle) in the American market, according to the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with seven observations to the company's active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions: The company has signed a pact with PFC Consulting Ltd for the acquisition of a project special purpose vehicle - Pune- III Transmission Ltd. The Pune- III Transmission Ltd projects include the establishment of new 2x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV and 3x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Pune-III substations and the setting up of 816 ckm transmission line.

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries Ltd has raised Rs 1,000 crore in two tranches through unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the domestic debt capital market, with varying tenors, according to reports.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata group's hospitality arm has set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Bank of Baroda: Warehousing and collateral management firm Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM) has partnered with the Bank of Baroda to provide collateral management services for agricultural financing.

UPL: The company has invested $350 million in its hybrid seeds subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises Ltd, by private equity firm Alpha Wave Global. This includes a $250 million (Rs 2,100 crore) secondary stake sale and a $100 million primary equity infusion.

Tata Technologies: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the northeastern state. Out of the Rs 683.27 crore upgrade plan, Tata Tech will pay 86 per cent while the state government will pay the remaining 14 per cent.

Vedanta: Vedanta Aluminium which is a subsidiary of Vedanta has entered into a pact with GAIL (India) for the supply of natural gas to its smelter at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

JSW Steel: The company has been declared as the preferred bidder for Codli Mineral Block XII at Dharbandora in Goa.

The company has received a communication from the Office of the Director, Directorate of Mines & Geology, Government of Goa, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

Tata Power: The company entered into a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC) for the development of 5,000 MW of clean energy capacity in the Himalayan nation.

One 97 Communications: The parent company of Paytm has launched UPI International, allowing Indian travellers to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions at select global locations. This feature enables users to make cashless payments using the Paytm app in the UAE, France, Mauritius, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal.