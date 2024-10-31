Stocks to Watch, Oct 31: Biocon, L&T, Tata Power, RVNL, Zydus Wellness

Stocks to watch on Thursday, October 31, 2024: Benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are poised for another gloomy start on Thursday, indicated GIFT Nifty, the futures were trading 78 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,293 level.

On Wednesday, the benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 426 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 79,942.18, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,466.85, falling 126 points or 0.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

L&T Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue up 20.63 per cent at Rs 61,554 crore versus Rs 51,024 crore. Ebitda up 12.94 per cent at Rs 6,362 crore versus Rs 5,633 crore. Ebitda margin down 70 bps at 10.33 per cent versus 11.03 per cent. Net profit up 6.69 per cent at Rs 4,113 crore versus Rs 3,855 crore.

Tata Power Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue down 0.26 per cent at Rs 15,698 crore versus Rs 15,738 crore. Ebitda up 21.19 per cent at Rs 3,746 crore versus Rs 3,091 crore. Ebitda margin up 422 bps at 23.86 per cent versus 19.64 per cent. Net profit up 7.47 per cent at Rs 1,093 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore.

DCM Shriram Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue up 9.09 per cent at Rs 2,940 crore versus Rs 2,695 crore. Ebitda up 62.37 per cent at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 101 crore. Ebitda margin up 183 bps at 5.57 per cent versus 3.74 per cent. Net profit up 96.87 per cent at Rs 63 crore versus Rs 32 crore. Approved Rs 310 crore capex proposal for new facilities.

Biocon Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue up 3.69 per cent at Rs 3,590 crore versus Rs 3,462 crore. Ebitda down 7.54 per cent at Rs 686 crore versus Rs 742 crore. Ebitda margin down 232 bps at 19.1 per cent versus 21.43 per cent. Net profit down 84.3 per cent at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 172 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue down 9.12 per cent at Rs 1,586 crore versus Rs 1,745 crore. Ebitda down at Rs 767 crore versus Rs 794 crore. Ebitda margin up 285 bps at 48.36 per cent versus 45.5 per cent. Net profit up 5.26 per cent at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 95 crore.

New India Assurance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Net premium earned up 3.9 per cent at Rs 8,567 crore versus Rs 8,245 crore. Net profit at Rs 73.6 crore versus loss of Rs 195 crore.

Electrosteel Castings Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue down 4.75 per cent at Rs 1,828 crore versus Rs 1,919 crore. Ebitda down at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 299 crore. Ebitda margin down 92 bps at 14.66 per cent versus 15.58 per cent. Net profit down 11.42 per cent at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 175 crore.

TCI Express Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue down 2.5 per cent at Rs 312 crore versus Rs 320 crore. Ebitda down 25.84 per cent at Rs 37.3 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore. Ebitda margin down 376 bps at 11.95 per cent versus 15.71 per cent. Net profit down 30.55 per cent at Rs 25 crore versus Rs 36 crore.

Automotive Axles Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue down 15.24 per cent at Rs 495 crore versus Rs 584 crore. Ebitda down 20.91 per cent at Rs 51.8 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore. Ebitda margin down 75 bps at 10.46 per cent versus 11.21 per cent. Net profit down 20 per cent at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 45 crore.

RVNL: The company has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 284 crore for construction work from East Coast Railway.

Zydus Wellness: The company will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Naturell (India) for Rs 390 crore, marking a strategic move into the healthy consumer snacking space.

Biocon: The pharma company's drug substance facility in Bengaluru has been classified as voluntary action indicated by the US FDA.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: S. Balakrishna Kamath will take charge as CFO of the bank effective December 5.

Adani Green: The company's unit has entered into power purchase agreements with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for the supply of 5 GW of solar power.

Sonata Software: The company has signed a contract with a Fortune 50 American multinational technology conglomerate for global retail operations.

Jupiter Wagons: The company’s arm, Jupiter Electric Mobility, has acquired Log9’s Railway and electric truck battery divisions. Results today: BF Utilities Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.,Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Sonalis Consumer Products and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, are set to announce their results on Thursday for the second quarter of the current financial year.