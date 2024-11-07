BS BFSI Summit: 'Markets polarised with pockets of bubble and value'

India's equity markets are currently polarised, with small- and mid-cap segments exhibiting bubble-like valuations, while other areas offer comfortable valuations, according to chief investment officers (CIOs) of top mutual funds at Business Standard's BFSI Insight Summit.

Although markets have retreated from their peaks, earnings growth expectations have also moderated, effectively neutralising the impact on valuations, they cautioned.

"The trouble with the bubble is you will only know when it bursts. Certain segments are good and sensibly priced, but nothing is cheap in the market. The problem is that the bubble may not only be in valuations but also in investors' minds. A lot of people are coming in with unreal expectations of returns. If you look at the allocation of money in the last 6-9 months in mutual funds, a huge amount has gone into sector funds which have performed well in the past few years,” said Saileh Raj Bhan, CIO - Equity, Nippon India MF.

Bhan added that when more money is chasing a limited amount of equity in the market, there is always a valuation challenge.

"The second question is on the promoter side, promoter selling. Promoters are finding their valuations so expensive that they want to reduce their holdings, and they are investing this money in mutual funds to diversify," said Bhan.

Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, said valuations are elevated in the small- and mid-cap space.

"Large caps are in a fair zone. We have seen a large rally and a big euphoria in small caps and mid-caps. A lot of money has gone into that space. One needs to be cautious, as earnings momentum is slowing and valuations are lofty, making them vulnerable. In the last two quarters, whenever companies have disappointed slightly, we have seen a sharp reaction in those stocks, which was not the case earlier,” said Patil.

Ashish Gupta, CIO, Axis Mutual Fund, noted that valuation excesses have not corrected as earnings growth remains tepid. When asked about the impact of US election results on Indian equities, Gupta said policy direction would become clear only when implemented in the coming months.

"One thing is obvious: you will probably see a higher US fiscal deficit and potentially higher US inflation for a longer period. The market has started estimating this over the last two months, so despite Fed rate cuts, bond yields in the US have risen. If this trend continues, if US yields remain high, the prospect of foreign inflows will remain weak for our market," said Gupta.

When asked about the attractiveness of debt mutual funds amid the equity frenzy, Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, CIO-Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, said there is optimism as many investors have parked funds in fixed deposits, which do not beat inflation.

"Fixed deposits, since the inception of the banking system, have never beaten inflation. Debt mutual funds, being market-related products, have a better chance of doing so. The best way to beat inflation is through a market-related product. Without a diversified portfolio, you cannot become undefeatable," said Jajoo.

Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO-Fixed Income of SBI Mutual Fund, emphasised that debt funds help investors beat inflation. "That is a compelling argument for fixed income today. And I am not even talking about any capital gains that may come if interest rates decrease. Purely from a held-to-maturity perspective over one year, you have visibility of real returns,” said Radhakrishnan.

Regarding the outflows of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and their impact on Indian equities, Ashish Gupta highlighted that FPI investments in the past two years have been limited despite India's weight in global indices increasing.

"If you look at global emerging market benchmarks, India’s weight has increased from about 8 per cent to 18-19 per cent in the last five years. Considering that, FPIs are under-invested in India and will likely return at some point. However, in the near term, FII investments may remain lacklustre, given what has happened with yields," said Gupta.

Gupta added that domestic investors were able to offset FPI selling because the paper supply was not large. "Looking at the current pace of paper supply, we will need foreign capital inflows to supplement domestic savings and fund our current account deficit."

Anish Tawakley, co-CIO - Equity, ICICI Prudential MF, said foreign capital inflows are needed to supplement domestic savings and support the current account deficit.

"As long as our current account deficit remains in check at about 1-2 per cent, we should not worry too much about the timing of foreign flows. Whether they come this month or next doesn’t matter," he said.