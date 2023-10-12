Stocks to Watch: TCS, Adani Group, IndusInd Bank, Aster DM, RVNL, Cipla

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a flat start on Thursday ahead of the key inflation data in India and the US.

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were nearly flat at 19,847 over Nifty futures’ last close.

The Dow and S&P 500 gained up to 0.43 per cent overnight in the US while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 per cent.

US FOMC meeting minutes showed officials see one more rate hike as appropriate but are looking to balance overtightening risk with the aim to bring inflation to the 2 per cent target.

Asian stocks also gained as South Korea’s Kopsi, Japan’s Nikkei and Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1-1.8 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:



Q2 earnings today: Infosys, HCL Tech, Anad Rathi, Angel One, HDFC AMC, Kesoram Industries.

TCS: The company announced a buyback of shares worth Rs 17,000 crore at Rs 4,150 per share. The company reported net profit at Rs 11,342 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for Q2. Revenues for the quarter came in at Rs 59,692 crore, up 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Delta Corp: The company reported a 1.68 per cent rise in its Q2 net profit to Rs 69.4 crore from a year ago. Its consolidated revenue grew just 0.2 per cent to Rs 270.6 crore.

Adani Group: Sebi is investigating the relationship between the Adani Group and a fund incorporated in the British Virgin Islands to see if there has been a violation of share ownership rules, Reuters reported.

Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 700 crore through the allotment of 70,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

Jindal Group: Jindal Power (JPL) has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for Go First, which has been undergoing an insolvency process since May of this year, Business Standard reported.

JSW Steel, Vedanta: JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal, along with several private equity funds, have expressed interest in acquiring the iron ore mines and steel plant owned by ESL Steel, a part of Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd, Business Standard reported. JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal, along with several private equity funds, have expressed interest in acquiring the iron ore mines and steel plant owned by ESL Steel, a part of Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd, Business Standard reported. READ

JSW Steel was also declared as the preferred bidder for the Jaisinghpura Iron Ore North Block in Karnataka with 17.66 million tonnes of reserves.

Aster DM: Private equity firm BPEA EQT and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board are among firms considering a deal to acquire Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. assets including its India business

IndusInd Bank: RBI has allowed SBI Mutual Fund to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake in the bank by October 10, 2024.

Cipla: The company's unit InvaGen Pharmaceuticals has received an EIR from the US FDA post inspection of its Long Island facility as Voluntary Action Indicated.

RVNL: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 28.73 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company's arm CuraTeQ Biologics has signed a letter of intent with Singapore's Merck Sharp & Dohme for contract manufacturing operations for biologicals.

EMS: The company has been awarded a contract of Rs. 270.82 crore.

RPG Group: The RPG group appointed Anant Goenka as its Vice Chairman. He will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies.