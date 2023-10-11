Stocks to Watch: Titan, Bank of Baroda, MCX, Birla Corp, TCS, REC, PFC

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 50 points at 19,786 over Nifty futures’ last close.

The Dow and S&P 500 gained up to 0.5 per cent overnight in the US while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent as treasury yields eased further on risk aversion.

Asian stocks also gained, led by South Korea’s Kospi which jumped 2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent. Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.8 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

Q2 earnings today: TCS, Delta Corp, Plastiblends India.

MCX: The company said it will go live on the new commodity derivative trading platform from October 16, after a mock session on October 15.

Bank of Baroda: The RBI on Tuesday directed the bank to stop on-boarding new customers into its mobile banking facility – ‘bob World’ — with immediate effect.

The bank’s board will also meet today to consider fund raising through long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing.

Titan Company: The board will meet on October 17 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

PFC, REC, IRFC: The RBI has extended the prompt corrective action framework to government owned NBFCs, except those in the base layer. This will be applicable from October 1, 2024, based on the audited financials of the NBFC as on March 31, 2024, or thereafter.

KPI Green: The board will meet today to consider fundraising via preferential issue of hares or any other mode.

Wipro: The company has completed the acquisition of a 9.95 per cent equity stake in FPEL Ujwal, a solar power company.

Birla Corp: Has received a penalty order of Rs 8.42 crore from the Office Of Collector (Mining), Satna, Madhya Pradesh, for excess production of limestone from captive mining without obtaining environment clearance for the period from 2000-01 to 2006-07.

EIH Associated Hotels: Shib Sanker Mukherji has resigned as Chairman and Director of the company with effect from October 10.

PI Industries: Therachem Research Medilab (India) and Solis Pharmachem, have been merged into their parent PI Health Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of PI Industries.

Zee Entertainment: IDBI Trusteeship Services has appealed before the NCLAT, challenging its merger with Sony.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company launched a new product named Acenza in the Storage Water Heater segment.

NCL Industries: The company’s cement output rose 9 per cent YoY to 6,59,300 metric tonnes and cement dispatches rose 11 per cent to 6,69,587 mt in Q2.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has incorporated Motherson Groups Investments USA Inc. as an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary.

Aurionpro Solutions: The board of directors will consider a preferential issue of shares or convertible securities today.

Shakti Pumps: The board will meet today to consider an investment of Rs 114.29 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Shakti EV Mobility for the next 5 years.

Overcoming the worries about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a start in green on Wednesday.