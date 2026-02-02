Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-US agree to a trade deal; reciprocal tariff reduced to 18%: Trump

The announcement came after a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump

In return, India will ‘likewise’ move forward to reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to ‘ZERO’, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, without revealing further details regarding the tariff cuts. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday announced a much-awaited trade deal with India, reducing the reciprocal tariff to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. The agreement came months after Washington had imposed punitive 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports.
 
The announcement came after a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump.
 
In return, India will ‘likewise’ move forward to reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to ‘ZERO’, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, without revealing further details regarding the tariff cuts.
 
New Delhi has also agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy much more from the US and, potentially, Venezuela, which will help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
 
 
“The Prime Minister also committed to ‘BUY AMERICAN’, at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post.
 

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

