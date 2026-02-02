Ather Energy Q3 results: Net loss narrows to ₹85 crore, revenue rises

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday reported narrowing of the net loss to ₹85 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported a net loss of ₹198 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹996 crore for the third quarter as against ₹650 crore in the year-ago period, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly volumes of 67,851 units, delivering 50 per cent year-on-year growth, it added.

Ather said its losses continued to shrink, with EBITDA loss down to ₹29.9 crore, and the quarterly loss narrowing by 45 per cent as compared to Q2 FY26, underscoring steady progress toward profitable, sustainable growth..

This improvement was driven by structural levers built over the past year, now translating into strong operating leverage and positioning the business to navigate near-term margin volatility, it added..

"Q3 has been a strong quarter for us. Robust festive demand, healthy volume growth, and improving market share together drove our best quarterly revenue and EBITDA so far," Ather Energy Executive Director & CEO Tarun Mehta stated.

Over the past few quarters, the company has stayed very focused on gettingthe fundamentals right by improving unit economics, margins, and operating leverage, and that effort is now clearly showing in the improvement in EBITDA, he added..

Ather shares ended 3.01 per cent down at ₹606.70 apiece on BSE.