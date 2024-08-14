Stocks to Watch Today, August 14: Vedanta, Ola Electric, Nykaa, NBCC, SJVN

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, August 14, 2024: Benchmark domestic indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, are likely to start on a positive note on Wednesday amidst positive global cues. At 7:50 AM, Benchmark domestic indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, are likely to start on a positive note on Wednesday amidst positive global cues. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting over 45 points higher at 24,206 levels.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei traded higher by 1.07 per cent, the Asia Dow traded up 1.07 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was up 0.96 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.35 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.25 per cent on Wednesday morning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices ended higher after softer producer prices data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled higher by 2.43 per cent. The broader S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with gains of 1.68 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, August 14:

Q1FY25 Results on Wednesday: Aarti Drugs, AGI Infra, Asian Hotels, Asian Food Products, Asia Pack, Asian Star, Asinpet, Bajaj Healthcare, Balkrishna Paper Mills, BL Kashyap, BLB, Bloom Industries, BLS International Services, BMB Music & Magnetics, Bodal Chemicals, Bonlon Industries, Boro Industries, BPL, Brawn Biotech, Cinevista, Cistro Telelink, Citurgia Biochemicals, Clio Infotech, CNO Petro, Coast Corporation, Coffee Day Enterprises, Commex Technology, Computech International, Confidence Petroleum India, Container Corporation, Conticon India, Coral Laboratories, Cosco India, CPL, Goodyear India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Goyal Associates, Green Power, Growington Ventures, Hindustan Composite, Hindustan National Glass & Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Tin Works, Hira Automobiles, Hisar Spinning Mills, Hittco Tools, HMA Agro Industries, HMT, HPIL, Harmony Capital Services, Kirloskar Industries, Kitex Garments, KK Fincorp, KMF Builders, KNR Constructions, Kobo Biotech, Konark Synthetic, Kotic, and Ola Electric Mobility.



Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp posted a jump of 47.3 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,032 crore in the first quarter of FY25. This is primarily due to a sharp recovery in the 110-125 cc motorcycle segment after the launch of Xtreme, strong demand for its electric scooter Vida, and promising overall economic conditions. Hero MotoCorp's consolidated total income stood at Rs 10,435.6 crore in Q1FY25, recording a 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

NBCC: State-owned NBCC posted a jump of 38 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.19 crore for Q1FY25, from Rs 77.41 crore in the year-ago period. NBCC's total income rose to Rs 2,197.83 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,974.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Manappuram Finance: The company's consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose about 12 per cent to Rs 555 crore for the quarter under review, helped by strong gold-loan growth.

SJVN: State-owned hydropower company SJVN posted a rise of 31 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.09 crore in Q1FY25 during the June quarter, on account of higher income. SJVN had reported a net profit of Rs 271.75 crore during Q1FY24. SJVN's total income increased to Rs 958.47 crore during the quarter from Rs 744.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Piramal Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 181 crore in Q1FY25, down 64 per cent Y-o-Y, owing to a one-time gain of Rs 855 crore accrued in Q1FY24 due to a stake sale in a Shriram Group entity. Sequentially, the company's profit jumped 32 per cent from Rs 137 crore in Q4FY24.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.64 crore for Q1FY25, clocking a 152 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 5.42 crore in Q1FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at Rs 1,746.11 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 1,421.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

The company has also announced that it is increasing its stake in Dot & Key, a cosmetic company, to 90 per cent from its current 51 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's total sales for July increased by 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 64,929 units. However, production fell by 1.2 per cent to 69,138 units, and exports dropped by 40.4 per cent to 1,515 units.