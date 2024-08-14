Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 pts; ITC, tech shares shine, metals dip

Stock market Update on Wednesday, August 14: The BSE IT index was up 1 per cent, while the Capital Goods index declined 1 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Key Events

12:49 PM

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

12:41 PM

Alert :: India's July WPI inflation stood at 2.04% Vs 3.36% Y-o-Y

12:31 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International shares rally on Q1 show: profits up 70%

12:00 PM

Mining operators face setback as SC permits retrospective state levies

11:48 AM

Piramal Enterprises stock tumbles 10% post June quarter results

11:35 AM

MSMEs to get Rs 15,000-crore subsidy to boost recycling, efficiency

11:32 AM

iPhones boost Apple's India operations surge to Rs 2 trillion in FY24

11:15 AM

Ashoka Buildcon Q1 net soars 148%, order book at Rs 10K cr; stock trades up

10:58 AM

SJVN shares zoom 9% on stellar Q1FY25 earnings; power sales grow 238% YoY

10:45 AM

Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 4%, despite strong Q1FY25 results; Details

10:32 AM

Hindustan Zinc dips 4% as Vedanta board okays 2.6% stake sale via OFS

10:17 AM

SpiceJet Promoter Ajay Singh to dilute over 10% stake to raise Rs 3,000 cr

10:07 AM

Nykaa shares jump 6% after strong Q1 show; net profits grow 152% YoY

9:47 AM

Nifty 50 CEO earnings surge: 1 in 5 now earns over Rs 50 crore: Report

9:35 AM

Alert:: NSE increases ceiling amount of Investor Protection Fund Trust to Rs 3.5 mn

9:32 AM

Nykaa jumps 5% intraday after positive Q1 earnings

9:23 AM

Sectoral trends:: Nifty Auto, Metal, PSU Bank trade in green

9:21 AM

Broader markets marginally lower

9:19 AM

Hindalco, Tata Motors lead gains on NSE

9:18 AM

Heatmap check

9:17 AM

Opening bell: Nifty 50 opens flat at 24,140

9:16 AM

Opening bell: Sensex opens marginally higher at 79,055

9:10 AM

Sensex jumps over 100 pts, above 79k in pre-open trade

9:08 AM

Nifty50 tops 24,150 in pre-open

9:05 AM

Currency check: Rupee mildly lower

8:58 AM

Gold strategy: Yellow metal mildly lower; analysts advise buying the dips

8:47 AM

Red-hot growth projections point to cooler outlook for Voltas stock

8:42 AM

Mauritius FSC denies allegations against Sebi chief over offshore funds

8:22 AM

Stocks to Watch Today, August 14: Vedanta, Ola Electric, Nykaa, NBCC, SJVN

7:46 AM

GIFT Nifty gains 100 pts; trading holiday, weekly F&O expiry in focus today

7:41 AM

Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank bearish; time to accumulate? Analyst weighs

7:37 AM

TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

7:33 AM

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

7:28 AM

ALERT:: US market rally as PPI infaltion eases; NASDAQ Zooms 2.4%

Interarch Building Products IPO gmp: Shares of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions provider, Interarch Building Products, are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the primary markets ahead of its opening for public subscription, scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024.  Here’s all you need to know about the Interarch Building Products IPO before subscribing to the issue. READ MORE
 
 

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) surged up to 4.42 per cent at Rs 188.75 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company on Tuesday reported its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). Auto components major SAMIL reported a 69.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,097.18 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 648.12 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.  READ MORE
 


A nine-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14) ruled that its July 25 decision, which allows State governments to impose taxes on mining and related activities, will be applied retrospectively, but only for transactions occurring after April 1, 2005, according to a report by Bar and Bench. Read more


Shares of Piramal Enterprises plunged 10 per cent to Rs 882.85 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 181 crore for the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25), owing to a one-time gain of Rs 855 crore accrued in Q1FY24 due to a stake sale in a Shriram Group entity. Sequentially, the profit was up 32 per cent from Rs 137 crore in March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24). Read more


Scheduled to launch by early 2025, the initiative will involve establishing material recovery facilities (MRFs) and managing post-consumption product treatment. Additionally, a specialised organisation is expected to be established to guide MSMEs in their shift to green energy and to create tailored green policies for these enterprises, the report said. Read more

Apple’s operations in India saw a significant increase in value to over Rs 2 trillion in FY24, a notable rise from Rs 1.15 trillion in the previous year. This growth was driven by a surge in iPhone production and the domestic sales of MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, Watches, and AirPods, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to officials, Apple has demonstrated the most rapid growth in production and exports among all companies in India over the past five decades. This has positioned the Cupertino-based tech giant as the largest global value chain (GVC) within the country. Apple is also the first GVC in India to swiftly transfer parts of its supply chain away from China, the report said. Read more

Ashoka Buildcon stock touched a high of Rs 244 - up 4.2 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the company announced its Q1 results. The stock, however, soon pared gains.

At 11 AM, the stock was up 0.5 per cent at Rs 235.50 on the back of 1.10 lakh shares traded at the counter as against the two-week average volume of around 1.50 lakh shares on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent or 62 points at 79,019. Read more

SJVN’s stock surged up to 8.68 per cent at Rs 148.85 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company on Tuesday reported its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

State-owned hydropower company SJVN reported a 31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 357.09 crore for the June quarter, due to higher income. This compares to a net profit of Rs 271.75 crore for the same period in the previous financial year. Read more

Shares of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, tumbled 4.72 per cent to Rs 4,992.60 on the BSE during early trade on Wednesday, despite the company posting a massive surge in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY25. Read more

Share of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) dipped 4 per cent to Rs 556.35 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade after the parent firm Vedanta informed exchanges that its board approved the sale of up to 110 million shares or 2.6 per cent equity in the zinc maker via an offer for sale (OFS).

In an exchange filing, Vedanta said the duly authorized committee of directors of Vedanta at its meeting held Tuesday on August 13, 2024, has approved the sale of upto 110 million equity shares of HZL, representing 2.60 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of HZL, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism. Read more

According to reports, Ajay Singh, the promoter of SpiceJet, is planning to dilute more than 10 per cent of his stake in the cash-strapped airline to raise approximately Rs 3,000 crore. Singh currently holds a 47.8 per cent stake in the airline along with his family. Singh’s shareholding may drop to 30-35 per cent after the fundraising, though he will remain the largest shareholder. Read more

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures soared as much as 5.76 per cent at Rs 197.35 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company on Tuesday reported a strong financial performance in its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of beauty and personal care brand Nykaa, reported a net profit of Rs 13.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, representing a 152 per cent increase from Rs 5.4 crore in the same period last year. The company's operating revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,746 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 1,422 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Read more

In the last fiscal year, 22 per cent of CEOs and MDs earned more than Rs 50 crore, compared to 10 per cent five years ago, the business-daily noted, citing a Deloitte report.

Among the 10 promoter-incumbents, 30 per cent earned over Rs 50 crore in FY24, up from 27 per cent in FY19. For the 31 non-promoter incumbents, 20 per cent received more than Rs 50 crore, a significant increase from just 4 per cent in FY19, the report noted. 
 
This analysis, which covered 41 Nifty 50 companies, excluded public sector undertakings and three others where there was no active incumbent – the MD had voluntarily relinquished compensation or was on deputation from the holding company. Read more
 

According to its latest statement, National Stock Exchange (NSE) has increase in ceiling amount payable out of Investor Protection Fund Trust.

"As per Chapter XIII of the Exchange Byelaws, Clause 15, the Investor Protection Fund Trust (IPF) has increased the maximum permissible limit against a single claim from the current amount of Rs. 2.5 million to Rs. 3.5 million per investor per claim," NSE said.
 
This limit shall be applicable for claims received against the trading members who have been declared defaulter or have been expelled from the date of this press release, NSE further added. 

Stock market updates on August 14, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices were displaying range-bound moves in intra-day trades on Wednesday. 
The BSE Sensex had moved in a tight range of 78,896 - 79,157, and was up 150 points at 79,100 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen hovering around 24,150 levels.
Tata Motors, up over 1 per cent, was the top gainer among the Sensex 30 stocks. SBI, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were the other notable movers. On the other hand, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the notable losers.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slupped over 1 per cent, while the SmallCap was down 0.7 per cent.  
Overnight, the US market ended with strong gains, with Dow Jones up 1 per cent, and NASDAQ up 2.4 per cent, after PPI (Producer Price Index) inflation rose only 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis in July, compared with the 0.2 per cent rise expected; thus triggering a dip in bond yields and fueling expectations of a September rate cut.
Closer home in Asia, Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan rallied over 1 per cent each, while Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent.  
The stock market will be closed for trading tomorrow, August 15, on account of the Independence Day holday.  

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyGift NiftyMarket newsIndian stock marketsS&P BSE Sensexstock market rallystock market investingQ1 results

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

