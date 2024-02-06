Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, February 6th: Asian markets were mostly lower on Tuesday after Wall Street indices declined overnight.

All but Hang Seng in Asia were feeling the selling pressure with key benchmarks falling in the range of 0.6 per cent to 0.8 per cent.

At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 9 points at 21,813 levels.





The Bank of Australia will announce its interest rate decision in a bit. Back home, the Reserve Bank of India will start its three-day monetary policy meeting today.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.71 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.32 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.2 per cent.



Q3FY24 earnings today: Action Construction Equipment, Agi Greenpac, Akzo Nobel India, Anant Raj, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Computer Age Management Services, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Dollar Industries, E.I.D. Parry, EIH Hotels, Endurance Technologies, Eveready Industries India, FIEM Industries, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Properties Godawari Power & Ispat, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hawkins Cookers, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, JK Tyre and Industries, Kingfa Science and Technology, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Navin Fluorine International, NLC India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Procter & Gamble Health, PNC Infratech, Radico Khaitan, Redington, Timken India, Trident, TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices, Usha Martin, Vakrangee, V-Mart Retail, Welspun Corp.

Paytm: One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of fintech major Paytm, has denied reports about investigation or violation of foreign exchange rules by the company or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

Jio Financial Services: The company has denied being in talks to acquire the crisis-hit One 97 Communications' Paytm wallet.



The company has denied being in talks to acquire the crisis-hit One 97 Communications' Paytm wallet.

New listing: BLS E-Services shares will list on the bourses today. The company has set an issue price of approx Rs 135 per share.



HDFC, IndusInd Bank: In a letter dated February 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the application of HDFC Bank Limited to acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited.

Bharti Airtel: It posted a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter. The consolidated revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The Board of Directors will meet on February 8th to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the December quarter, to consider and approve fund raise via debt securities, and to consider and approve dividend for FY24.

Shree Cement: There has been no demand for tax deposition from the Income Tax department, Shree Cement clarified on February 5, hours after reports said the company has been served with a final notice seeking Rs 4,000 crore.

Zee Entertainment: The National Company Law Tribunal is scheduled to hear a plea filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprise regarding the recently terminated merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary later today.

Zydus Lifesciences: The Board of Directors will meet on February 9th to consider and approve the proposal of share buyback.

Adani Power: CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the company's Rs 38,000 crore of bank loan facilities to 'AA-', from 'A', on "strong improvement" in business and financial risk profile of the company.

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange has achieved the highest ever total volumes in January 2024, reaching 10,893 million units (MU) - marking a 26.1 per cent year-over-year increase.

Result reactions: TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Bajaj Consumer Care, CCL Products, Linde India, TPCL Packaging, BSE, Tata Chemicals, SPARC, Unichem Laboratories, EIH Associated Hotels, Orient Cement, SMC Global Securities, Aurionpro Solutions, TajGVK Hotels and Resorts.