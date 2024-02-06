Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Q3FY24 earnings today: Action Construction Equipment, Agi Greenpac, Akzo Nobel India, Anant Raj, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Computer Age Management Services, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Dollar Industries, E.I.D. Parry, EIH Hotels, Endurance Technologies, Eveready Industries India, FIEM Industries, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Properties Godawari Power & Ispat, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hawkins Cookers, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, JK Tyre and Industries, Kingfa Science and Technology, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Navin Fluorine International, NLC India, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Procter & Gamble Health, PNC Infratech, Radico Khaitan, Redington, Timken India, Trident, TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices, Usha Martin, Vakrangee, V-Mart Retail, Welspun Corp.
HDFC, IndusInd Bank: In a letter dated February 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the application of HDFC Bank Limited to acquire an "aggregate holding" of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in IndusInd Bank Limited.