Stocks to Watch today, Jan 1: Auto, Karur Vysya, PNB, Lodha, United Spirits

At 8:10 AM, Gift Nifty was down 78 points at 21,806 levels.



READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES : The first trading session of 2024 may begin on a sombre note as lack of overseas cues could keep investors on the sidelines.At 8:10 AM, Gift Nifty was down 78 points at 21,806 levels.

Last Friday, US markets settled lower with Nasdaq falling 0.56 per cent, S&P500 0.28 per cent, and Dow Jones 0.05 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to track today:

Karur Vysya Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI AMC) to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital.



Auto stocks: Automobile manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Hero MotoCorp will report their sales figures for December, along with quarter end sales numbers.

Macrotech Developers: The company has received a GST demand notice worth Rs 42.86 crore, in relation to Palava Dwellers Private Limited, which was merged with the company recently.

United Spirits: The company has received GST demand notice for Rs 466.5 crore, along with additional penalty of Rs 466.5 crore.

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the merger of SKDC Consultants Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the company with its holding Company Link Intime India Private Limited.

Separately, Indsil Energy Global (FZE), Sharjah, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been permanently closed down as there were no business operations. The closure of the company does not have any effect on the company's operations.

Punjab National Bank: The lender has increased Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates by 5 basis points across tenors.



Hikal: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 17.45 crore.

Dr. Reddy's Labs: The global arm of Dr. Reddy's has acquired a 6.46 per cent stake in the Israel-based biotechnology company Edity Therapeutics at $1.97 per share.

Grasim: Has commissioned an additional 1.23 lakh tonnes annual capacity of advanced materials manufacturing at Bharuch in Gujarat.

SKF: India unit has successfully acquired 26.74 per cent stake in Sun Strength Renewables for Rs 2.31 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital: Has extended the completion timeline for the sale of a 50 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers until March 31, 2024.

Vedanta: Has received two GST orders worth Rs 48.82 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty of 10 per cent.

RPP Infra Projects: RPP Infra Projects has received a Letter of Acceptance for three projects worth Rs 70.5 crore, Rs 53.17 crore, and Rs 59.92 crore.

Paradeep Phosphate: The company has come across a seal leak in their ammonia refrigeration compressor at its Goa plant, and hence there will be delay in resumption of the production by the plant.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has been declared as L-1, or lowest bidder, for a project in West Bengal worth Rs 267 crore.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties Limited has acquired 4 acres of land parcel, having a developable potential of approximately 0.7 million square feet saleable area, in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

Reliance Power: The company will transfer the development rights and associated physical assets, studies, clearances, designs and intellectual properties of the proposed 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro-Electric Project located at Lohit River Basin of Arunachal Pradesh to THDC for an aggregate consideration of Rs 128.39 crore.

Torrent Power: Has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Hydrogen Private Limited.