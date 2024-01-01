Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Trading volumes may remain thin; Gift Nifty ticks lower
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Trading volumes may remain thin; Gift Nifty ticks lower

Stock market live updates on January 1, 2024: BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Stock Market Live: As the world welcomes the new year 2024, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on the first day of the year amid a lack of triggers from overseas with most global markets remaining shut. 
At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 21,776 levels, down nearly 100 points. 
Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed the last session of 2023 lower. But, the indices have closed the year with firm double digit gains. Nifty 50 gained 19 per cent and the Sensex rose 18 per cent in 2023.
Back home, stock specific action will guide market trajectory today. BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha. 
SRF's Dahej facility's Rs 317 crore fluorocarbon referigerant gas capacity expansion project has been commissioned. 
Globally, Asian markets including in China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are shut today. US and most markets in Europe will also remain closed.   

Key Events

8:42 AM

Brokerages firms bullish on largecaps for better returns in 2024

8:28 AM

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

8:05 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 1: Auto, Karur Vysya, PNB, Lodha, United Spirits

7:56 AM

Gift Nifty futures trade with low volumes

7:44 AM

Gift Nifty futures hold 21,800 but signal lower start

LT

Brokerages firms bullish on largecaps for better returns in 2024

Despite multiple headwinds at the start of 2023, the Indian markets delivered a strong performance, posting 19-20 per cent growth for the year. Even as new records were set, investor sentiment remains strong going into 2024, given the lower inflation, expectations of steady to lower interest rates, higher economic growth, and strong inflows. Read

LT

Delightful year for IPO investors as 54 of 59 issues return 45% on average

The average listing gain for all the 59 IPOs is 26.3 per cent and their average gain as of December 29 is 45 per cent and only four of the 59 main-board IPOs are traded below the issue price. Read

LT

Street signs: SAT awaits presiding officer, Nifty showing signs of fatigue

SAT awaits new presiding officer
 
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) is waiting for the appointment of a new judicial member as presiding officer (PO). Justice Tarun Agarwala, who was appointed to the SAT in December 2018, bid farewell last week. Read

LT

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

The Nifty Index, currently at 21731, is poised for a trading range in the upcoming week, fluctuating between 21850 and 21600. The market's decisive move above or below these levels will act as a trigger, indicating the potential direction of the trend. Read

LT

India 10-year bond yield ends 2023 with 15 bps fall

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 15 basis points in 2023, following a 143-bps rise over the previous two years

Via Reuters. 

LT

Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g

The price of 24-carat gold was stable during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600. Read

LT

Jet fuel (ATF) prices cut 5% to Rs 1.01 lakh/kl

Aviation stocks in focus as Jet fuel (ATF) prices cut to Rs 1.01 lakh/kl from Rs 1.06 lk/kl in Delhi.

LT

FPIs inject Rs 1.7 trn into Indian equities in 2023, uptick in flows in Dec

In a remarkable comeback, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 1.7 trillion into the Indian equity markets in 2023, propelled by confidence in the country's robust economic fundamentals amid a challenging global landscape.
 
The year 2023 has witnessed massive investment by FPIs, thanks to the sharp uptick in inflows of Rs 66,134 crore in December. Read

LT

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 1: Auto, Karur Vysya, PNB, Lodha, United Spirits

Karur Vysya Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI AMC) to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital.

Auto stocks: Automobile manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Hero MotoCorp will report their sales figures for December, along with quarter end sales numbers. 
 
Macrotech Developers: The company has received a GST demand notice worth Rs 42.86 crore, in relation to Palava Dwellers Private Limited, which was merged with the company recently.
 
United Spirits: The company has received GST demand notice for Rs 466.5 crore, along with additional penalty of Rs 466.5 crore. Read

LT

Rupee closes 4 paise weaker Friday

LT

Gift Nifty futures trade with low volumes

LT

US markets log strong gains for 2023; highest upmove for Nasdaq since 2020

2023 gains for:

Dow Jones: 13.7%
S&P500: 24%
Nasdaq: 43%

LT

Crude oil holds $77 in last trading

LT

Gift Nifty futures hold 21,800 but signal lower start

LT

Asia markets shut today for new year's holiday

Here: Asian stocks on  Friday

LT

US markets close lower on Friday, Dec 29

LT

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEstock market tradingIndian stock marketIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price