Stock Market Live: Trading volumes may remain thin; Gift Nifty ticks lower

Stock Market Live: As the world welcomes the new year 2024, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a lower start on the first day of the year amid a lack of triggers from overseas with most global markets remaining shut.
At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were at 21,776 levels, down nearly 100 points.
Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed the last session of 2023 lower. But, the indices have closed the year with firm double digit gains. Nifty 50 gained 19 per cent and the Sensex rose 18 per cent in 2023.
Back home, stock specific action will guide market trajectory today. BHEL will be in focus amid reports it has won a Rs 19,422-crore turnkey contract for a thermal power plant for NLC India at Talabira, Odisha.
SRF's Dahej facility's Rs 317 crore fluorocarbon referigerant gas capacity expansion project has been commissioned.
Globally, Asian markets including in China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are shut today. US and most markets in Europe will also remain closed.
Brokerages firms bullish on largecaps for better returns in 2024
Despite multiple headwinds at the start of 2023, the Indian markets delivered a strong performance, posting 19-20 per cent growth for the year. Even as new records were set, investor sentiment remains strong going into 2024, given the lower inflation, expectations of steady to lower interest rates, higher economic growth, and strong inflows.
Delightful year for IPO investors as 54 of 59 issues return 45% on average
The average listing gain for all the 59 IPOs is 26.3 per cent and their average gain as of December 29 is 45 per cent and only four of the 59 main-board IPOs are traded below the issue price.
Street signs: SAT awaits presiding officer, Nifty showing signs of fatigue
SAT awaits new presiding officer
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) is waiting for the appointment of a new judicial member as presiding officer (PO). Justice Tarun Agarwala, who was appointed to the SAT in December 2018, bid farewell last week.
Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week
The Nifty Index, currently at 21731, is poised for a trading range in the upcoming week, fluctuating between 21850 and 21600. The market's decisive move above or below these levels will act as a trigger, indicating the potential direction of the trend.
India 10-year bond yield ends 2023 with 15 bps fall
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield was down 15 basis points in 2023, following a 143-bps rise over the previous two years
Via Reuters.
Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g
The price of 24-carat gold was stable during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600.
Jet fuel (ATF) prices cut 5% to Rs 1.01 lakh/kl
Aviation stocks in focus as Jet fuel (ATF) prices cut to Rs 1.01 lakh/kl from Rs 1.06 lk/kl in Delhi.
FPIs inject Rs 1.7 trn into Indian equities in 2023, uptick in flows in Dec
In a remarkable comeback, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs 1.7 trillion into the Indian equity markets in 2023, propelled by confidence in the country's robust economic fundamentals amid a challenging global landscape.
The year 2023 has witnessed massive investment by FPIs, thanks to the sharp uptick in inflows of Rs 66,134 crore in December.
Stocks to Watch today, Jan 1: Auto, Karur Vysya, PNB, Lodha, United Spirits
Karur Vysya Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI AMC) to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95 per cent of the paid-up share capital.
Auto stocks: Automobile manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Hero MotoCorp will report their sales figures for December, along with quarter end sales numbers.
Macrotech Developers: The company has received a GST demand notice worth Rs 42.86 crore, in relation to Palava Dwellers Private Limited, which was merged with the company recently.
United Spirits: The company has received GST demand notice for Rs 466.5 crore, along with additional penalty of Rs 466.5 crore.
Rupee closes 4 paise weaker Friday
Gift Nifty futures trade with low volumes
US markets log strong gains for 2023; highest upmove for Nasdaq since 2020
2023 gains for:
Dow Jones: 13.7% S&P500: 24% Nasdaq: 43%
Crude oil holds $77 in last trading
Gift Nifty futures hold 21,800 but signal lower start
Asia markets shut today for new year's holiday
Here: Asian stocks on Friday
US markets close lower on Friday, Dec 29
