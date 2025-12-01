Stocks to Watch today: Lenskart, Groww, Waaree Energies, MTNL, HG Infra

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, December 1, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to kickstart December’s first trading session on a lower note, mirroring their Asian peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a subdued start for the benchmarks. Market sentiment on a weekly front is expected to be driven by macroeconomic data announcements, global trends, the RBI’s interest rate decision, and trading activity of foreign investors.

At 07:07 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were flat at 26,520, hinting at a muted start for domestic equities.

On the data front, Dalal Street investors await industrial production data for October 2025, GST Collection data, as well as November automobile sales data.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were broadly in the red on Monday as investors awaited fresh manufacturing data from China and grew increasingly confident that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in an 87.4 per cent probability of a rate cut at the Fed’s December 10 meeting. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.66 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.23 per cent. On Friday, US stocks rose in a low-volume, post-Thanksgiving shortened session, supported by gains in retail and a rebound in tech shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.61 per cent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.54 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.65 per cent.

Markets recap Last week on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled at 85,706, down merely 14 points or 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the Friday trading session at 26,203, down 13 points or 0.05 per cent. On the weekly front, however, the Sensex climbed 474.75 points or 0.55 per cent, and the Nifty gained 134.8 points or 0.51 per cent. On Thursday, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86, and the Nifty reached its lifetime peak of 26,310.45. Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session: Auto stocks: Shares of automobile-related companies will remain in focus as November automobile sales data is due to be released today.

Lenskart Solutions: Eyewear retailer Eyewear retailer Lenskart posted a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit for the September quarter , reaching ₹103.5 crore, up from ₹86.3 crore a year earlier. The firm had reported a ₹61.2 crore profit in the previous quarter, according to its regulatory filings. Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww): The company has made a further investment through a rights issuance in Finwizard Technology Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary—an investment of ₹104.467 crore (87,384 equity shares of ₹11,954.94 each on a rights basis). Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL): The NSE and BSE have each imposed a fine of ₹5,42,800 (inclusive of basic fines amounting to ₹4,60,000 and GST @18 per cent amounting to ₹82,800) for non-compliance with board composition regulations. MTNL has stated that it is requesting a waiver of the fines as all appointments, including independent directors, are made by the Administrative Ministry, i.e., the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

Waaree Energies: The company has received an order for the supply of 140 MW solar modules from a renowned customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India. HG Infra Engineering: The company has informed the exchanges that H.G. Choraniya Bess Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of H.G. Infra Engineering Limited, entered into a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on November 28, 2025, for procurement of a battery energy storage system of 300 MW / 600 MWh on a long-term basis. ICICI Bank: The bank has announced the allotment of 3,945 unsecured, subordinated, listed, non-convertible, Tier 2, Basel III-compliant debentures, each with a face value of ₹10,000,000, aggregating to ₹39.45 crore, on a private placement basis to identified investors.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of ₹91 lakh on the private-sector lender for violating certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act. Brigade Enterprises: The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement with a landowner to develop a premium residential project in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The project will offer a development potential of approximately 0.5 million sq. ft. with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹800 crore. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Raman Industrial Enterprises, a partnership firm based in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to take on lease and operate a 42-room hotel property currently under construction on land measuring approximately 1,308 sq. meters in Mathura.