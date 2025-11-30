Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Flexicaps lead MF space; IPO street set to buzz again

Street Signs: Flexicaps lead MF space; IPO street set to buzz again

Flexible equity schemes top assets and inflows as investors turn cautious in a patchy market

markets, trading
premium
Flexicap funds reclaim the top spot, markets rally with uneven breadth, and the IPO pipeline revs up with three high-premium issues.
Abhishek KumarSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Flexicaps grip the wheel, sector funds in rearview 
Flexicap funds have overtaken sectoral and thematic schemes to become the largest active equity category in November. These funds, which can shift capital freely across large, mid, and smallcap stocks, have staged a comeback in investor interest over the past year as markets turned volatile. As of November 27, the category managed ₹5.5 trillion in assets, slightly above the ₹5.2 trillion held by sectoral and thematic funds, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Flexicap schemes have also been leading inflows, collecting nearly ₹9,000 crore in October after three consecutive months of more than ₹7,000 crore in net investments. 
The rally is here, the breadth isn’t 
Last month, the Nifty finally cleared its 14-month resistance zone to set a new all-time high. November’s gains were helped by investors rotating out of artificial intelligence names and building up bets on global monetary easing. But underneath the strong performance of headline indices, the broader market picture remained uneven. The Nifty Midcap 100 was up 2 per cent in November and climbed to a new peak, pointing to institutional interest in high-quality stocks in the segment. In contrast, the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 3 per cent and is 9 per cent below the highs it touched in December 2024. “The real question now is whether the broader market will join the rally. Based on the current technical setup, smallcaps may continue to trail in the near term. The uptrend is likely to stay narrow and stock-specific, supported by sector rotation,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities. 
IPO lane to reopen with 3-stock sprint 
After a quiet week, the initial public offering (IPO) market is set to heat up again with three issues: Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires. Together, they plan to raise ₹6,642 crore. Meesho and Aequs are trading in the grey market at about 35 per cent above their issue price, while Vidya Wires is at 17 per cent. December has traditionally been slow for IPOs, but the post-pandemic shift away from foreign portfolio investors has changed that trend. In three of the past four years, December has seen more than 10 IPOs. Some estimates put this month’s expected count at 28, which would make it the busiest December for IPOs since 1996.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Auto rally doesn't downshift as Q3 outlook stays steady on firm demand

Premium

Govt bond yields seen softening amid expectation of OMO calendar

FPIs resume selling in Nov, pull out ₹3,765 crore from equities market

RBI's rate decision, global trends likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 7 top firms climbs by ₹96,201 cr; RIL, Bajaj Finance major winners

Topics :Markets NewsStock Market NewsStreet SignsMutual Fundsinitial public offeringsIndian equity markets

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story