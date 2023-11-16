Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Nov 16: TCS, Bajaj Fin, RateGain, ONGC, Dabur, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 16: TCS, Bajaj Fin, RateGain, ONGC, Dabur, Paytm

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, November 16, 2023: The RBI has asked Bajaj Finance to stop sanctioning and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' segments with immediate effect

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, November 16: Asian markets edged lower Thursday as investors booked profit after hefty gains on Wednesday, and amid Biden-Xi bilateral meeting.

At 7:30 AM, Hang Seng was leading the losses in the region with 0.5 per cent dip, followed by 0.3 per cent decline each in ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 indices, and 0.1 per cent in Shanghai Composite.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Gift Nifty, meanwhile, was up 27 points at 19,750 levels.

Overnight, the S&P 500 advanced 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite inched higher by 0.07 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.47 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has fixed November 25 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company’s Rs 17,000-crore share buyback plan.

Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Bajaj Finance to stop sanctioning and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' segments with immediate effect.

ONGC: ONGC plans to invest about Rs 1 trillion in setting up two petrochemical plants to convert crude oil directly into high-value chemical products as it prepares for energy transition.

Dabur: Dabur International Ltd and Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc have been dismissed as defendants in federal cases before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois due to lack of personal jurisdiction.

Vedanta: Malco Energy Limited, the group's subsidiary company, has set up a new unit in Saudi Arabia for copper business for SAR 1,00,000.

Tera Software: Andhra Pradesh government has attached properties of Tera Software, along with its promoters', situated in Telangana.

RateGain Travel: The company opened a fund raise plan via qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 676.66 per equity share fixed as the floor price. It closed at Rs 711.75 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

Paytm: The fintech company has partnered with global travel technology company Amadeus for three years to integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travellers’ experience from search to booking, and payments.

Inspirisys Solution: The company has fixed floor price of the delisting proposal at Rs 68.70 per equity share. The closing price on Wednesday was Rs 88.55 apiece on the BSE.

IIFL Finance: The company will invest up to Rs 200 crore in IIFL Samasta Finance via Rights Issue.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, RIL, Maruti, TVS Motor, HDFC AMC, JK Paper

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 15: Dabur, ASK Auto, TaMo, PC Jeweller, Yatra

Sensex sinks 505 pts, Nifty gives up 19,350 amid global weakness; PSBs soar

Stock Market LIVE: Asian stocks, US futures dip; Crude oil holds $80

Gold prices rise Rs 410, silver jumps Rs 1,700; oil dips below $82

IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy among nine firms added to MSCI India Index

Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 trn as markets rally over 1%

Cube Highways Trust declares distribution of Rs 2 per ordinary unit for Q2

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :stocks to watchstocks to watch outMarketsBuzzing stocksMarket newsstock marketsIndian stock marketPaytmBajaj FinanceTCSTata Consultancy ServicesTCS stockVedanta

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story