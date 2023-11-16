Stocks to Watch today, Nov 16: TCS, Bajaj Fin, RateGain, ONGC, Dabur, Paytm

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, November 16: Asian markets edged lower Thursday as investors booked profit after hefty gains on Wednesday, and amid Biden-Xi bilateral meeting.

At 7:30 AM, Hang Seng was leading the losses in the region with 0.5 per cent dip, followed by 0.3 per cent decline each in ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 indices, and 0.1 per cent in Shanghai Composite.

Gift Nifty, meanwhile, was up 27 points at 19,750 levels.

Overnight, the S&P 500 advanced 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite inched higher by 0.07 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.47 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has fixed November 25 as the record date for determining the entitlement and eligibility of equity shareholders for participation in the company’s Rs 17,000-crore share buyback plan.

Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Bajaj Finance to stop sanctioning and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' segments with immediate effect.

ONGC: ONGC plans to invest about Rs 1 trillion in setting up two petrochemical plants to convert crude oil directly into high-value chemical products as it prepares for energy transition.

Dabur: Dabur International Ltd and Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc have been dismissed as defendants in federal cases before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois due to lack of personal jurisdiction.

Vedanta: Malco Energy Limited, the group's subsidiary company, has set up a new unit in Saudi Arabia for copper business for SAR 1,00,000.

Tera Software: Andhra Pradesh government has attached properties of Tera Software, along with its promoters', situated in Telangana.

RateGain Travel: The company opened a fund raise plan via qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 676.66 per equity share fixed as the floor price. It closed at Rs 711.75 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

Paytm: The fintech company has partnered with global travel technology company Amadeus for three years to integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travellers’ experience from search to booking, and payments.

Inspirisys Solution: The company has fixed floor price of the delisting proposal at Rs 68.70 per equity share. The closing price on Wednesday was Rs 88.55 apiece on the BSE.

IIFL Finance: The company will invest up to Rs 200 crore in IIFL Samasta Finance via Rights Issue.