Stocks to Watch today, Sep 13: Infosys, Vedanta, BoB, Paytm, KEC, SpiceJet

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, September 13, 2023: India’s key India’s key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a watchful note amid positive macroeconomic data and mixed global cues. A fresh spurt in crude oil prices could also weigh on the sentiment.

On the macro front, India’s retail inflation rate for August fell below the 7 per cent mark and industrial production accelerated to a five-month high in July.

However, Asian markets were mixed this morning ahead of the US inflation numbers later tonight. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures quoted at $92.26 per barrel.

At 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures traded at 20,073 as against the Nifty September futures close of 20,046 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, these stocks are likely to be in focus in trades on Wednesday.

Infosys: The IT major has inked a multi-year deal, for an undisclosed sum, with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey.

Steel stocks: India and the US will set up a joint monitoring mechanism to enable exports of at least 336,000 tonnes of certain steel and aluminium products without paying additional levies.

Banks: With effect from April 2024, RBI has directed banks to classify investments in three categories. Fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) will be the new category, under which there will be held for trading (HFT) - over 5 per cent sale from HFT will need prior approval.

Bank of Baroda (BoB): Targeting a 25 per cent YoY growth in retail loan book, the state-run lender will be offering a discount of up to 80 bps on personal loans and home loans starting at 8.4 per cent this festive season.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal plans to transfer Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines from Vedanta Resources to Vedanta. The sale can "create a fully integrated copper vertical and eventually, a successful global copper company, like Chile's Codelco and Mexico's Southern Copper," Agarwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

KEC International: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,012 crore across its business segments.

Paytm: The company is building an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) software stack that can potentially shield it from possible risks and frauds, lower costs, and also serve India’s financial ecosystem in the future.

L&T Finance: Bain Capital on Tuesday sold 2.82 per cent stake or 70 million shares of the company at Rs 130 apiece. BNP Paribas, SBI Life, DSP Blackrock MF and Bajaj Allianz Life were the buyers.

SpiceJet: The low-cost airline said it completed the payment of Rs 100 crore to Kal Airways on Tuesday. Spicejet v/s Maran case will next be heard on 03 October.

Coal India: The firm plans to invest Rs 24,750 crore in capital expenditure to build 61 first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects to boost eco-friendly coal transportation.

Stocks in F&O ban on Wednesday: BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India Cements, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium and SAIL.