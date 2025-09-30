Stocks to Watch today, Sept 30: IRFC, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, BEL

Stocks to Watch today, September 30, 2025: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of the The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of the RBI MPC decision continue to weigh on sentiment amid mixed global cues.

At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 7.5 points at 24,694.5.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday as China’s official manufacturing activity shrank for the sixth consecutive month, though the decline was milder than expected. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.07 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index edged 0.04 per cent higher, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.25 per cent.

US stock market settled higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks. Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.5 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.26 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones fell around 0.15 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, September 30, 2025: New listing: Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Jaro Institute of Technology, and Seshaasai Technologies will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category. IRFC: The state-owned company has signed two major loan agreements worth a combined ₹16,489 crore to finance upcoming supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana and Maharashtra. IRFC will provide up to ₹5,929 crore in funding to Haryana Power Generation Corporation (HPGCL) for its planned 800 MW (third unit) supercritical thermal power project in Yamunanagar. Additionally, IRFC has committed up to ₹10,560 crore in financing to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the 2x660 MW supercritical expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Station in Nagpur.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The public sector enterprise has secured additional orders worth ₹1,092 crore since its last disclosure on September 16, 2025. The new contracts comprise various defence-related requirements such as upgrades to Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, enhancements to defence communication networks, components for tanks, Transmit-Receive (TR) modules, communication systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with associated spares and support services. JSW Steel: The Sajjan Jindal-led company's subsidiary, Encore Coal Terminal (ECTPL), has received a show cause notice (SCN) from the GST authorities, alleging tax contraventions amounting to ₹96.58 crore. The notice, dated September 26, 2025, was issued by the Joint Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Audit-II Commissionerate, Chennai, under Section 74(1) of the CGST/TNGST Act, 2017. The alleged contraventions are related to the period April 2019 to March 2024.

Reliance Power: The company has signed a share purchase agreement to The company has signed a share purchase agreement to sell its Indonesian step-down subsidiaries for a consideration of ₹12 million . The agreement involves Reliance Power Netherlands BV and Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. selling 100 per cent equity shareholding in PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi to Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd, subject to conditions precedent and other customary terms. Godrej Agrovet: The company has received an administrative warning from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for violations linked to delayed disclosures in its indirect acquisition of Astec Lifesciences. In a letter dated September 29, the market regulator noted that the company did not adhere to the disclosure obligations outlined in the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.